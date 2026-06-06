Bears Stadium Disaster Has Plenty of Blame, but Kevin Warren Tops the List

The (seemingly) final domino in the Chicago Bears' stadium debacle fell yesterday, with Adam Schefter reporting that the team intends to move forward with building their new stadium in Hammond, Indiana.

It's a disappointing resolution for the Bears' faithful, as most hoped they'd find a way to keep the team in Illinois. The Bears are the "pride and joy of Illinois", after all. Right? The "pride and joy of northern Indiana" doesn't quite have the same ring to it, does it?

Some believe the Illinois government is most to blame for the situation (which is fair, considering they should definitely shoulder some of it). However, there was really only one man whose sole responsibility was ensuring that the stadium deal went off without a hitch: Bears president Kevin Warren.

Unfortunately for Warren and the Bears, who are coming off their most promising season in 15 years, there have been nothing but hitches since he became their president in 2023.

Kevin Warren failed every step of the way during the stadium crisis

Mar 30, 2026; Phoenix, AZ, USA; Chicago Bears president Kevin Warren during the 2026 NFL Annual League Meeting at the Arizona Biltmore. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

While with the Vikings, Kevin Warren was instrumental in breaking ground on the state-of-the-art U.S. Bank Stadium. Unfortunately, it seems like his purple and gold blood might run deep, as he's been nothing more than a double agent for the Bears and the city of Chicago.

For the past year, we've seemingly heard a different narrative surrounding the stadium search. Many believed they would break ground at Arlington Park in Arlington Heights, Illinois, as they already own that (320-acre tract of) land. Meanwhile, others thought they would go the route that now seems inevitable, with Indiana being a suitor for the Bears throughout the arduous process.

Some even thought that there could be enough room for another stadium on the lakefront. After all, Warren, himself, turned his focus there last year. If you're reading this and thinking, well, maybe Warren didn't have a hand in purchasing Arlington Park to begin with. Well, that's actually not the case. They purchased it in February 2023, one month after Warren was hired.

Arlington Park sits waiting for the Bears' construction project but Gov. J.B. Pritzker is preventing it and now the Bears are going to look in another state or states. | Chicago Bears On SI Photo: Gene Chamberlain

Warren and the Bears had trouble with Illinois decision-makers, and a deal of this magnitude can't be easy to navigate. Still, he didn't seem to have any answers to the problems that were being created. His answer was to pivot, and the third pivot led them right into the laps of the Indiana lawmakers who were eager to welcome the NFL franchise.

To make matters worse, Warren reportedly didn't listen to the lobbyists who were hired to help keep the team in Illinois. NBC 5 Reporter Paris Schutz expanded on that while speaking to 104.3 TheScore earlier this week.

.@paschutz noted the Bears didn't meet with individual lawmakers enough to get the stadium bill votes they needed.



He added the Bears hired a lot of lobbyists who know their way around Springfield, "but I was told over and over again that Kevin Warren didn't listen to them." pic.twitter.com/G3zn1sp3v2 — 104.3 The Score (@thescorechicago) June 1, 2026

"They (the Bears) have this high level, five-hundred foot strategy where they just need to talk to the important players here, and they're going to get the lawmakers on board," Schutz said. "Well it turns out, these important players in the legislature did not have that much muscle to get their members to back the Bears."

I know the Bears got a "sweetheart" deal from the state of Indiana on the deal. That's no surprise. Indiana has wanted to uplift Hammond and gentrify Gary for a long time. They just took a gigantic leap in the right direction with the Bears putting shovels in the ground on the other side of the border.

Just like the Jets and Giants are still essential to New York despite playing their home games in New Jersey, the Chicago Bears will still be the Chicago Bears whenever they kick off in their new stadium. The fact that they couldn't get a deal done in their own state is a travesty, though. The Illinois government certainly deserves to shoulder some of the blame in that regard, but most of it belongs to Warren.