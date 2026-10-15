Chicago Bears Are Logical Landing Spot For 2 Tampa Bay Buccaneers Trade Candidates

The Chicago Bears have a pair of needs on the defensive line and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers could offer a one-stop shop for general manager Ryan Poles.

Those needs come at edge rusher and on the interior of the defensive line, two spots that have been a concern since the offseason.

In an article listing off potential trade candidates, USA TODAY's Nate Davis named Bucs defensive lineman Vita Vea and edge rusher Yaya Diaby as two of them.

"Vea, who’s 31 and got a Band-Aid addendum to his contract as opposed to a lengthy extension after a summer standoff, could also make a much bigger impact for another team than he probably will for the Bucs this year," Davis wrote.

"Diaby, in the final year of his rookie contract, could come much cheaper. He picked off Dak Prescott in last week’s upset of Dallas and had seven sacks and 66 pressures last year," Davis added.

Why Bucs could trade Vea, Diaby

Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker Yaya Diaby (0) rushes the line during the game between the Cowboys and the Buccaneers at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Bucs are sitting at 1-4 this season and their playoff hopes are on thin ice, to say the least. Only one team in NFL history has ever overcome an 0-4 start to make the playoffs, so things are looking bleak in Tampa Bay.

Vea and the Bucs had a contract standoff this offseason before he was given a band-aid extension, and there could be another standoff in 2027 when Vea enters the final year of that deal.

The Bucs, would be wise to unload him if they continue to look like they won't make the playoffs, as they can maximize the return with Vea still having one year left on his contract.

Diaby is in the final year of his rookie deal and that could push the Bucs to trade him. However, Diaby's value is low because he has struggled to get after the quarterback in 2026 with zero sacks.

Should Bears trade for either one?

Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive tackle Vita Vea (50) warms up before the game between the Cowboys and the Buccaneers at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Bears do need help at edge rusher and along the interior of the defensive line.

The former group has been OK but not great, with Montez Sweat, who is now suspended, being a disappointment. Dayo Odeyingbo is hurt, also, and could miss multiple games with his quad injury.

The interior of the defensive line has lacked pass-rush juice, with Kentavius Street being the only one who has posted a sack. And, run defense hasn't been great, either, with the Bears tied for the 11th-most yards per carry allowed this season.

We can do without Diaby considering his lack of sack production. We would prefer the Bears aim higher, although if it's between nothing and Diaby, we'd still take the veteran edge rusher.

Vea is the one we really want.

The two-time Pro Bowler hasn't posted a sack this season, but he does have a long history of solid sack production, as evidenced by his posting 4.5 sacks or more in each of the last four seasons, including a career-high seven in 2024.

Vea has proven to be a plus run defender during his time in the NFL, with the 31-year-old tallying Pro Football Focus grades of 60.8 or better in each of the last three campaigns.

When it comes to cost, the acquiring team may not have to pay more than a Day 3 pick for each considering Diaby and Vea are in the midst of a down year.