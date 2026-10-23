Cole Kmet Injury Update: Ben Johnson Fearing the Worst For Bears Tight End

The Chicago Bears have an injury concern with tight end Cole Kmet after the Week 7 game against the New England Patriots.

Kmet suffered his injury in the fourth quarter after making a catch. He immediately grabbed at his knee after the play and stayed down on the field before being carted off.

Prior to his exit, Kmet had tallied three catches for 28 yards.

Follow our tracker below for the latest updates on Kmet's status following the Week 7 contest.

Cole Kmet injury update

Chicago Bears tight end Cole Kmet (85) takes the field prior to the game against the New England Patriots at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Patrick Gorski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

UPDATE: After the game, head coach Ben Johnson did not sound optimistic about Kmet's injury.

"We'll know more tomorrow, but I don't think it looked very good," Johnson said.

It looks like our worst fears will be realized, but we'll have to wait for an update for confirmation. That could come down on Friday.

END OF UPDATE

UPDATE: The Bears announced that Kmet has suffered a knee injury and is out for the game.

The fact that Kmet was immediately ruled out is a sign he suffered a significant injury, but we'll have to wait for more information from the team after the game.

It's possible that update could come from head coach Ben Johnson and hopefully it's not as bad as it looks.

END OF UPDATE (in-game updates are listed below)

UPDATE: Kmet has been carted off the field and players were showing clear concern for him, which is terrible news.

Making matters worse, Kmet wasn't able to put weight on his right leg. For now, it looks like a knee injury, but we can't say for certain.

"They have the cart for Cole Kmet and looked like he wasn't putting weight on his right leg," Brad Biggs of The Chicago Tribune wrote.

Here's the play in which Kmet got hurt.

Still waiting for an update from the team.

END OF UPDATE

There is obvious concern for Kmet immediately after the play. As we said, he was clutching at his knee and was in obvious pain, which has us fearing the worst initially.

However, we don't have an official update on his situation yet, so we're holding out hope it's nothing serious.

Impact of Cole Kmet's injury

Chicago Bears tight end Cole Kmet (85) runs with the ball during the first quarter against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

With Kmet obviously out for at least the rest of the game, the Bears will need more out of rookie tight end Sam Roush.

Losing Kmet is a blow for a few reasons, as not only is he a plus pass-catcher, he's also a very good blocker. The Bears also love to run multiple tight-end sets and Roush amounts to a downgrade from the veteran.