Dillon Thieneman's Chicago Bears Fit Backed by all the Best Numbers

In Dillon Thieneman's case, the film backs the stopwatch.

The Bears’ top pick in the draft has both kinds of speed: stopwatch speed and playing speed. It's more of an eye test when it comes to the impact Thieneman can have on this Bears defense , although the stopwatch definitely backs up what the eye detects.

Thieneman acknowledged the difference between the stopwatch and what he can do to help the Bears in the secondary for actual games. His game speed is at least impressive as what he showed with a 4.35-second clocking for the 40-yard dash at the combine.

"I feel like speed is very interesting, because there's normal speed, and then there's game-playing speed," Thieneman said. "So, the more you can process or recognize, the faster you can play in-game closer to your true speed.”

Dillon Thieneman is a quick processor with the ability to play all over the field.



His ability to play in the slot, the box, and as a deep safety shows on tape, and he’s a quick processor who understands his assignments in all alignments. #Bears pic.twitter.com/vkHdbycJnS — Jacob Infante (@jacobinfante24) April 24, 2026

The speed is natural but enhanced because Thieneman does his homework on teams and then is quick to diagnose what's going on, so that he has a head start besides having the running edge.

"I truly think he plays to the 4.35," Bears director of college scouting Breck Ackley said after the Bears had made Thieneman their first-round pick. "That's the interesting thing. We thought he could run on tape and then he goes to combine and he confirms it.

"I mean, we have data. We have GPS. We have scouts that go see live and everybody along the way said ‘OK, this guy can run.’ We feel like he has very good speed and then he goes to combine and matches it."

The tape doesn't lie.

Dillon Thieneman has touted ball skills, and his gauntlet didn’t disappoint



Guaranteed 1st rounder after today: pic.twitter.com/KFl85EAWGc — NFL Draft Files (@NFL_DF) February 27, 2026

"You see a guy that can close space really fast," Ackley said. "So, when we talk about place, that place speed, that is a combination of the ability to run, combined with how quickly he can diagnose and trigger. And I think he's high level in both of those categories.”

Further support from team numbers

The impact of Thieneman's play speed showed up in some of Oregon's statistics, although this is something to be careful with because line play impacts the secondary stats from year to year.

Dillon Thieneman

6'0" 201 lbs

Wingspan 82%

10 yd split 75%

40 yd dash 97%

Vertical jump 94%

-He's an elite, elite athlete at the position



2025 missed tackle %:

Thieneman 8.3

Stukes 10.7

Downs 11.7

EMW 15.3

Scott 20.3



Sure tackler too pic.twitter.com/fPaHRAeqML — Nick Whalen (@_NickWhalen) April 24, 2026

However, Oregon finished fourth in the country in passing yards allowed last year after they were 25th in 2024. They were fourth in completion percentage allowed after they had been 14th the previous year and were sixth in passer rating allowed after they were 14th the previous year.

Without Thieneman in the secondary for the first time since 2022, Purdue last year finished last in the nation in passer rating allowed.

Partners in speed

The idea in the Bears' secondary is not the traditional strong safety in the box and the free playing deep center fielder. They're interchangeable roles safeties, although one might wind up going into the box a bit more overall on the year.

One thing I loved about Dillon Thieneman's tape is how smart he was and how he was constantly communicating with teammates. Here he gets his teammates lined up presnap, communicates as the WR goes in motion and has the speed to get into position and force the RB back inside pic.twitter.com/SWn7E13qtN — Steve Letizia (@CFCBears) April 24, 2026

The goal with Thieneman was finding someone who's speed to diagnose and then arrive complemented or was similar to that of the other interchangeable safety, Coby Bryant.

The bottom line result in pass coverage for this scheme with having faster players for the position than before is being able to match up in man-to-man coverage situations better. Look back at the key play that ended the Bears' season for an example. Puka Nacua got behind safety Kevin Byard on third down and made the 16-yard catch and run before Jaylon Johnson brought him down. That let the Rams kick the game-winning field goal.

That said, a few calls bothered me in key moments. The Puka Nacua first down on 3rd&6 is the big one. Bears are in quarters vs Rams in 11, 3x1. When the ball is thrown, Puka is running a five-yard hitch, Kevin Byard is six yards away from the tackle.



DA needed a better call https://t.co/iLpgDY0iJ5 pic.twitter.com/klnJ4xdoDh — Blake (@SoldierFieldBlg) January 20, 2026

If you can match a very fast safety up on Nacua for that play and prevent the first down, the Rams aren't in field goal range at that point considering the field conditions.

"I think you match up better," Bears GM Ryan Poles said. "You eliminate, every time, especially our pro staff, when we do an advance on our opponent, we're looking for targets. We're looking for guys that we can find mismatches on and expose.

dillon thieneman game sealing interception; oregon vs psu pic.twitter.com/6zJNUoNBpO — ◇ (@F0RGIAT0) September 28, 2025

"So, when you have speed and you have a lot of guys that can cover in different spots, your ability to hang in there, cover longer while you're bringing pressure, things like that, enhances the entire defense.”

The Bears forced 33 turnovers last year, including a team-high 23 interceptions. Trying to do it again won't be easy, but they feel like they have given themselves the physical tools to do it. Even if their pass rush remains only mediocre or worse, their secondary's speed can make up for some of this.

“That group can elevate," Poles said. "Obviously, there's a lot of turnovers. You can increase that number, which is going to be a big challenge for those guys. But I think, like I said, taking the air out.

"Anytime we've seen a defense and you feel like it's suffocating because of the speed, that's what we're trying to do.”

There's a lot that goes into a number and the speed numbers on Thieneman cover all of this, making this potentially a winning choice or their first pick.

SECOND interception of the day for #Purdue freshman Dillon Thieneman.



He just set the #Purdue freshman record.



This kid is special. See you in the NFL. pic.twitter.com/ZrWp5maRnf — Roger Swonald (@cdcole55) November 25, 2023

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