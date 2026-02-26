4 Linebacker Prospects Bears Fans Should Keep Tabs on at the NFL Scouting Combine

The defensive linemen and linebackers are the first groups to undergo the drills and measurements at the 2026 NFL Scouting Combine.

Bears fans will obviously be watching the defensive linemen closely, as they're in dire need of reinforcements there this offseason. However, with them granting linebacker Tremaine Edmunds permission to seek a trade, they'll also need to find a new starter there. Even if they don't find a willing trade partner (which they probably won't), he will certainly get released to open up $15 million in cap space.

Ryan Poles and Ben Johnson both emphasized adding speed to the defensive side of the ball this offseason. Luckily, they'll have ample opportunity to do so at all three phases of the field. The 2026 NFL Draft features a wealth of talent on the defensive side of the ball.

"I want to improve our defensive speed."



While the linebacker position could be a potential dark horse position in the first round for Chicago, I ultimately don't think that'll be the route they go. Poles previously confirmed that they'll stick with the best player available philosophy, and Sonny Styles is the only 'backer that I could see being worthy of the 25th pick (although Anthony Hill Jr. and CJ Allen are great players in their own right), and he shouldn't be on the board that late.

Which linebackers stand out as potential fits for Chicago from the second-round onward?

Kyle Louis

Kyle Louis is one of my favorite players in the entire class. He's truly everything the Bears are looking for from a speed and explosiveness perspective. He should have no trouble lighting up the drills on Thursday. It translates to the field, too. He's a playmaker who's never far away from the football.

With that said, he's not a flawless prospect. At 5'11" and 224 lbs., he's a bit of a tweener. Some think his dynamic coverage skills and size make him a better fit for the safety position in the pros. Questions over his size could push him a bit further down the board than he belongs.

I mocked him to the Bears in the fourth round of my mock draft a few weeks ago, but I've come to terms with the fact that he's probably not going to be available at that point (he's a late riser whose stock still has some room to grow with a good performance in the drills). However, I'd still be thrilled if they were able to land him in the third round. It would be nice knowing Poles and Co. finally got a third-round pick right.

Jacob Rodriguez

Jacob Rodriguez may look like a cop in a B-tier action movie. However, don't let looks deceive you. The 'stache is a football player, and a damn good one at that.

He won virtually every award possible for a college football linebacker this season (including being named a unanimous All-America) and led the conference with 63 tackles. His seven forced fumbles also ranked first in all of college football, and he added four interceptions to go with them. Simply put, he was an absolute force for Texas Tech's defense.

How would the playmaking 'backer still be on the board for Chicago at pick 57? Well, for starters, he's an older prospect. He will be 24 when the 2026 NFL season kicks off. He also struggled a bit in coverage (when he wasn't intercepting passes, that is) this season. Still, I wouldn't be at all upset if he were their desired Tremaine Edmunds replacement. I think he's going to be a good player.

Notably, the Bears also seem to have their eye on him.

LB Jacob Rodriguez on meeting Charles Tillman and talking Peanut Punch🥊



Jake Golday

Jake Golday is another player who would make sense for the Bears on day two. He's got great size (6'4", 240 lbs.) and explosiveness (he's projected to run the 40-yard dash in the 4.5-second range).

He's a bit more raw than Rodriguez, but his size/speed combo could see him get drafted before Louis. While he will take some time to develop his skills in coverage, he would immediately step in and improve their run defense (or at least provide a similar impact to Tremaine Edmunds in that regard at a fraction of the price).

The fact that Golday began his collegiate career as a defensive end at Central Arkansas before finding a home at linebacker with Cincinnati is another interesting part of his game. He isn't a great pass-rusher by any means (which is why he made the jump to being an off-the-ball 'backer), but he still provides some value there that would make him an interesting chess piece for Dennis Allen.

Deontae Lawson

Deontae Lawson is someone the Bears could be looking at if they decide to prioritize their other weaknesses through the first two nights of the draft. He has the athleticism that the Bears are looking for and brings a great pedigree to the position, being a two-time captain with the Crimson Tide. I know you're drafting a player and not the school, but the fact that he was able to go there and be a voice in that locker room means something.

He's far from a finished product, as he can get caught out of position at times in the running game. He's also on the smaller side at 6'2" and 228 lbs. Players with that profile need to be good in coverage, and Lawson definitely fits that billing. It's one of the strengths of his game.

I wouldn't mind them adding Lawson in the fourth round if the board falls that way. He might not have as high a ceiling as the others on this list, but that's already baked into his draft projection.