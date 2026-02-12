Chicago Bears 2026 4-Round Mock Draft

The Bears added a significant amount of talent to their offense in the 2025 NFL Draft. They need to do the same thing to the defensive side of the ball in April.

With limited cap space at their disposal (they're currently $15 million above the cap), their major improvements this offseason will definitely come through the draft. Luckily for them, this year's class features a ton of depth on defense.

It feels like a safe bet that at least three rookies will be starters on defense at some point (because they took their time and didn't throw too much at their rookies this season) at some point in 2026. I could see a few others carve out a role in the rotation if they play their cards right.

How could the first four rounds look for Chicago?

Round one, Pick 25: DT Kayden McDonald

Ohio State Buckeyes defensive tackle Kayden McDonald (98) celebrates during the first half of the Big Ten Conference championship game against the Indiana Hoosiers at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis on Dec. 6, 2025. | Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

I went with chalk in round one. Considering how much of a weakness the defensive tackle position was for the Bears this season, I really think they're going to do the same. If Kayden McDonald is on the board at pick 25, there is no need to overthink it.

McDonald was an absolute force against the run during his time at Ohio State. While he will probably never be an elite pass-rusher in the same vein as Dexter Lawrence, he offers enough value as a pocket collapser to make a difference in that regard. He would immediately shore up their defensive front and make everyone on the line better.

Round 2, Pick 57: S A.J. Haulcy

Safety AJ Haulcy 13 interception as LSU Tigers take on the Texas A&M Aggies. October 25, 2025; Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA; at Tiger Stadium. Saturday, Oct. 25, 2025. | SCOTT CLAUSE / USATODAY Network / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Bears have a lot of question marks in the secondary going into 2026, as all five of the safeties on their roster are set to become free agents this offseason. That would make LSU safety A.J. Haulcy a great addition in the second round if they decide to address the defensive line in the first (which they absolutely should).

Haulcy has experience playing both free and strong safety, but is probably a better fit closer to the line of scrimmage due to his size (he's 222 pounds), lack of elite speed, and ability to hold his own as a run defender. In short, he would be an ideal replacement for Jaquan Brisker if they decide to let him walk this offseason. While he won't have elite testing numbers, don't mistake that for being a liability in coverage. In fact, that's actually another strength of his game. He would step in and immediately be more sound in coverage than Brisker ever was.

Round 3, Pick 89: EDGE Anthony Lucas

Sep 7, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; USC Trojans defensive end Anthony Lucas (6) attempts to sack Utah State Aggies quarterback Bryson Barnes (16) during the second quarter at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Jonathan Hui-Imagn Images | Jonathan Hui-Imagn Images

This would be a Dennis Allen pick all the way. At 6'5" and 270 lbs., Anthony Lucas has the size that he covets from his defensive ends. He makes plays against the run and has a strong anchor. Lucas needs to work on his pass-rush arsenal, but he showed potential as a speed-to-power rusher.

With that said, Lucas is far from a finished product. He severely lacks production (his first sack came in his fourth collegiate season, and he finished his career with only three), but he has the tools to develop into a quality starter. Now, some might say, 'Why would the Bears take someone with three career sacks with a day two pick?' Well, that's usually fair. There are often exceptions to that rule, though. Jackson appears to be one of them. CBS Sports draft analyst Mike Renner mocked him in the first round as recently as September, after all.

Lucas might be a strikeout. However, he could also be a home run with adequate coaching. That type of potential isn't easy to find from a third-round edge rusher.

Round 4, Pick 129: LB Kyle Louis

Jan 28, 2026; Mobile, AL, USA; National Team linebacker Kyle Louis (31) of Pittsburgh practices during National Senior Bowl practice at Hancock Whitney Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vasha Hunt-Imagn Images | Vasha Hunt-Imagn Images

Pitt linebacker Kyle Louis might not be on the board for Chicago in the fourth round after a strong Senior Bowl week. However, he would be a great addition to the linebacker room (which might need to replace Tremaine Edmunds if the team decides to make him a cap casualty) if he's still available at that point.

This would be much different than the selection of Ruben Hyppolite II one year ago. Some of the league's smartest coaching staffs don't wait long to correct a previous mistake, and this would be an example of the Bears doing just that. He may be undersized at 5'11" and 224 lbs., but he would immediately inject the linebacking corps with some much-needed speed and tenacity. He would also immediately be one of their best coverage 'backers.

If you can't tell, I'm a fan of Kyle Louis.