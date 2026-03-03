Bears Aren't Deterred by One Player's Underwhelming Combine in Latest PFF Mock Draft

The NFL Combine can be a dangerous game. It really levels the playing field for all the prospects in attendance, and future seventh-round picks often outshine players selected in the first. That's why we've seen an increased frequency of players with little to gain opting out of the drills in recent years.

Kayden McDonald might not be the perfect example of someone with little to gain. However, he definitely fit the billing of someone who had a lot more to lose if he happened to fall flat.

He opted not to compete in the drills at the combine, but, to his credit, did take part in the on-field workouts. Unfortunately, he didn't exactly hold his own there, either. He looked stiff as a 326 lb. board. He's been a staple on "Biggest Combine Losers" articles over the past few days, with some thinking he could fall out of the first round entirely.

Honestly, I think that would be another example in a long list of teams overrating the Underwear Olympics. I don't comprehend any perspective that says McDonald isn't one of the 32 best players in the class.

A few days ago, I said that fans shouldn't overreact to McDonald and fellow big man Lee Hunter's unimpressive performances. It seems like PFF agrees with me in that regard. They think the Bears will rely on the tape (by far the most important part of the evaluation process) and select McDonald with the 25th pick in their first post-combine mock draft.

I wouldn't mind that one bit. McDonald is not only one of the best run stuffers in the class, but he was one of the best run stuffers in all of college football last season. He was a vital cog that contributed to Ohio State having the nation's top-ranked defense (219 yards allowed per game). The big man was named a unanimous All-American and the Big Ten Defensive Lineman of the Year for his efforts.

Meanwhile, you could argue that the Bears' most glaring weakness on the defensive side of the ball was their occasional inability to stop the run. They allowed the sixth-most rushing yards in the league (2287 yards) and gave up five yards per carry to opposing offenses.

PFF has the Bears selecting Kayden McDonald at 25 in their post combine draft.



McDonald is a throwback NT Offenses will abandon their run game when he is controlling the A-gaps.



Doesn’t offer pass rush but GREAT vs the run. Not a sexy pick but a good one. #Bears #NFLDraft pic.twitter.com/ATgLhoGRZe — Clay Harbor (@clayharbs82) March 2, 2026

Honestly, my only grievance with the PFF's mock is that Peter Woods was still on the board. The University of Clemson defensive tackle somehow fell out of the first round entirely. I know he didn't live up to the sky-high expectations laid out for him this year, but I just don't see that happening.

Don't get me wrong, I like McDonald. However, I hope the Bears sprint to the podium if Woods is still on the board at 25.

He didn't participate in the drills or workouts at the Underwear Olympics, and I'm honestly confused as to why that was the case. He's one of the most explosive athletes among the interior defensive linemen in this year's class, and I'm confident he wouldn't have done anything but improve his stock.

All things considered, I'd still be happy with McDonald being the pick in the first round, but I'd be scratching my head if they pass up Woods for him.