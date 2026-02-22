5 Storylines To Watch For The Chicago Bears At the 2026 NFL Combine

The first step of the NFL offseason is right around the corner, with the 2026 NFL Scouting Combine set to occur next week. The on-field drills kick off on Thursday, when the defensive linemen, linebackers, and kickers run the gauntlet.

I imagine the Bears will pay special attention to Thursday's workout, as they desperately need to improve the d-line this offseason. I'd say that will probably be their preferred first-round target if the board falls their way.

However, the NFL Scouting Combine is more of a spectacle than a concrete scouting tool. It's more for the fans than it is for the actual scouts. They get the brunt of their work done during the season, and the event is really just an opportunity to confirm what they've seen on the field.the field.

Workout warriors can certainly improve their stock, but football is played in the trenches. Teams putting too much stock into the drills can (and often do) get burned.

With that said, the NFL Combine isn't going anywhere anytime soon. It's a vital part of the offseason. It confirms players' measurables (height, weight, arm length, etc.) and, more importantly, allows front offices to meet the players that they're going to invest millions (or tens of millions) of dollars in.

Which storylines should fans keep an eye on for the Bears?

How explosive will Peter Woods be?

Clemson defensive lineman Peter Woods (11) during the second quarter at Memorial Stadium in Clemson, S.C. Saturday, September 6, 2025. | Ken Ruinard / USA Today Network South Carolina / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

I previously thought the odds of Peter Woods still being on the board for Chicago would be slim at best. However, NFL Draft expert Daniel Jeremiah thinks he could still be available by the time the Bears are on the clock, and he knows a lot more than I do.

I know Woods is coming off a disappointing season (which is the main reason Jeremiah thinks he could still be on the board at pick 25), but the Bears should sprint to the podium if he's there.

I'm confident Woods will be someone they will be watching closely next week. He's one of the most explosive pass-rushers in the class and could improve his stock significantly with a standout performance. Interestingly, picking near the end of the first round, the Bears won't want that to happen. They'll probably be hoping he stumbles in his 40-yard-dash.

How athletic will the rest of the top defensive tackles be?

Ohio State Buckeyes defensive tackle Kayden McDonald (98) celebrates during the first half of the Big Ten Conference championship game against the Indiana Hoosiers at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis on Dec. 6, 2025. | Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Luckily for Chicago, this year's class features a few other really good defensive tackle prospects. Even if Peter Woods is plucked off the board early, there are a few other good consolation prizes who will be selected later on in the first round.

Kayden McDonald, Lee Hunter, Caleb Banks, and Christen Miller are all similarly graded prospects. While they don't provide as much pass-rushing potential (besides maybe Banks), they are all nearly as good against the run. In fact, McDonald and Hunter are downright dominant against the run. They would instantly shore up the Bears' shoddy run defense.

With that said, there are more questions about their athleticism. In their defense, three out of four of them have a lot more weight on them (10-25 lbs) than Woods. How the group performs could help Chicago's front office decide who to select in round one if the grades are close (which they very well could be).

Will Emmanuel McNeill-Warren put on a show?

Oct 25, 2025; Pullman, Washington, USA; Washington State Cougars quarterback Zevi Eckhaus (4) is tackled by Toledo Rockets safety Emmanuel McNeil-Warren (7) in the second half at Gesa Field at Martin Stadium. Mandatory Credit: James Snook-Imagn Images | James Snook-Imagn Images

If the Bears don't prioritize the defensive line in the first round, then I think they will probably add a safety. Besides Caleb Downs (who will definitely be off the board long before the Bears are on the clock), Emmanuel McNeill-Warren is my favorite safety prospect in this year's class.

McNeill-Warren is a freak athlete who could put on a show at the combine. He's long (6'2", 205 lbs) and rangy. He's also versatile, showing the ability to play both near the line of scrimmage and on the back end. I think he's someone they probably already have their eyes on, as he had ridiculous ball production at Toledo, and you know that's something the coaching staff prioritizes.

Unfortunately, he also has a chance to cement his status as a top 20 pick (or top 24 in this instance) if he puts on a show. I think the season Nick Emmanwori just had will be fresh on their minds after every team passed up on him in round one. There were also more questions about Emmanwori's college tape than there are about McNeill-Warren's.

Is Dennis Allen willing to stray away from his preferred type of edge rusher?

Jul 23, 2025; Lake Forest, IL, USA; Chicago Bears defensive coordinator Dennis Allen speaks during training camp at Halas Hall. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images | Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

The 2026 NFL Draft is also loaded at the edge rusher position. A few players, like Arvell Reese, David Bailey, and Ruben Bain Jr., will all but certainly be off the board by pick 25. However, the Bears should still have a few viable options at their disposal through the first two rounds.

The question will become whether Dennis Allen is willing to stray from his usual type (big-bodied and tall) at that spot. If he's not, then someone like Keldric Faulk or Akheem Mesidor would make sense as a scheme fit in the first round.

If he is willing to expand his horizons, then the board could open up considerably for Chicago at edge rusher. Cashius Howell (6'2", 248 lbs.) is one of the top edge rushers in the class. He could be an option in the first round if he's still on the board. R Mason Thomas (6'2", 249 lbs.) and Jaishawn Barham (6'3", 243 lbs.) would also be viable options in the second round if they're flexible.

Is Maxx Crosby really on the trading block... and what is his market like?

Dec 14, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) on the field after loss to the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images | Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

Remember when the Bears were the odds-on favorites to trade for Russell Wilson shortly after the NFL Scouting Combine in 2021? I'll never forget it. The event always provides an opportunity for front office personnel to meet and discuss the availability of players rumored to be on the trade block.

Maxx Crosby will surely be one of the most-talked-about players who won't be participating in drills inside Lucas Oil Stadium. He reportedly wants out of Vegas after they shut him down for the final two games when he felt healthy enough to finish the season.

With Caleb Williams appearing on Crosby's podcast last week, the Bears are one of the most popular landing spots for the five-time Pro Bowler. Ryan Poles and Co. could plant the seeds for a potential blockbuster next week.