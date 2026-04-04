Bears and Bills Predicted to Pull off Another Trade After Recent DJ Moore Deal

The Buffalo Bills and Chicago Bears are no strangers to making a trade after the latter sent wide receiver DJ Moore to the former earlier in the offseason.

Now, an NFL Draft expert has the two teams striking a trade once again later this month.

Chad Reuter of NFL.com has put out his latest mock draft and in it he predicted Chicago trading back one spot with the Bills, who go on to select Texas A&M wide receiver KC Concepcion.

Meanwhile, Chicago takes Oregon safety Dillon Thieneman with its No. 26 pick while also getting back the fifth-round selection the team sent as part of the Moore deal.

"General manager Ryan Poles should be happy to regain his fifth-round pick from Buffalo while moving down just one spot," he said. "The move ensures he can land the athletic Thieneman, who'll join Coby Bryant in replacing departed starting safeties Jaquan Brisker and Kevin Byard."

A good trade for the Bears

Chicago Bears general manager Ryan Poles. | David Banks-Imagn Images

This one definitely makes sense for Chicago, and for multiple reasons.

The Bears have three picks on Day 3, but two of them are in the seventh-round, so adding a fifth-rounder is big.

And not only does Chicago add to its stable of picks with this deal, it also still lands a player who fills a clear need at safety after Kevin Byard and Jaquan Brisker both left in free agency.

Dillon Thieneman scouting report

Oregon defensive back Dillon Thieneman. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The 6-foot, 201-pound safety posted 306 tackles, 10 tackles for loss, two sacks, eight interceptions and 14 passes defensed over the last three years as a starter, two of which were spent at Purdue.

Along with his size, Thieneman has elite speed (4.35 40-yard dash) and versatility. He can play in the box or at free safety, and he can take snaps in the slot, also.

"Savvy three-year starter with NFL size, speed and alignment versatility," Lance Zierlein of NFL.com wrote in his scouting report. "Thieneman is an extension of his defensive coordinator, aligning and adjusting the secondary to motion and pre-snap shifts. He’s an instinctive, rangy safety who can roll down into big nickel or robber positioning. He has a good feel for play design and route concepts in zone but has average change of direction to match breaks in man.

"He’s not a big thumper near the line, but he rushes into the action with a relentless pursuit that should allow him to keep stacking high scores in the tackle columns. Thieneman checks important boxes for teams looking to add versatile playmakers in the secondary."

In Chicago, Thieneman could immediately slot in next to Bryant and would wear different hats in Dennis Allen's defense.