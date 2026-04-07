Bears Meet With One of the Fastest Players in the 2026 NFL Draft

The Bears are clearly intent on improving their defensive speed this offseason. Ryan Poles vowed that doing so was one of their major goals of the offseason at the NFL Scouting Combine, and nearly all of their signings have reinforced that mindset.

Devin Bush is one of the most physically gifted linebackers in the league. D'Marco Jackson was easily their most athletic 'backer last season. Neville Gallimore provides a lot more juice on the defensive interior than the players he'll be replacing. Coby Bryant might not be a burner, but he's definitely quicker to the ball at this stage in his career than Kevin Byard III or Jaquan Brisker.

They're clearly working hard on improving their defense. While they were very optimistic last season, their lack of speed led to countless breakdowns in coverage. They gave up the fourth-most yards in the league (361.8 yards per game) as a result.

It also feels safe to assume that they plan to continue injecting the defense with young, fast players through the draft. With seven picks in the draft, it would be utterly shocking if they didn't use most of them to improve their defense.

They appear to have their eye on University of Miami cover man Keionte Scott, who is fresh off blowing up the Hurricanes' Pro Day last week. He ran a 4.33-second 40-yard dash, which would've ranked second among corners at the NFL Scouting Combine, and had a 44-inch vertical, which would've led all defensive backs.

Source: Miami CB Keionte Scott has a 30-visit with the #Texans today, followed by the #Commanders and #Bears.



The All-ACC performer posted freakish workout numbers: 4.33 40-yard dash and 44-inch vertical — and is considered a potential top-50 pick. pic.twitter.com/xvrvvI2i0s — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) April 6, 2026

The most interesting thing about the Bears' interest in Scott is that he's widely projected to play in the slot at the next level. With Kyler Gordon already manning the nickelback position for Chicago (and being paid HANDSOMELY to do so), it's fair to wonder the role that they'd envision for him.

Do they think Scott can make a living on the outside? He's certainly got enough speed to hold up there. He's also a rock-solid run defender, and they've got a glaring need at safety. Do they think he could hold his own in the box and patrolling the back end? Dennis Allen historically prefers his safeties to be scheme-versatile. Coby Bryant fits that billing. I think whoever they add in the draft will do so as well.

Alternatively, if they do like Scott at nickelback, what does that mean for Kyler Gordon? There is no way they would use a second-round pick on him to be Gordon's backup. They'll want them both on the field in some capacity.

Personally, I've always thought that Gordon could hold up if they were to move him to safety. He and Jaquan Brisker had very similar strengths in terms of their ability in run support, and Gordon also possesses the coverage chops and change-of-direction skills that Brisker probably never will. He'd be a much more scheme-diverse option if they were to make that move.

Practically the only knock against Scott is that he turns 25 in August. However, if that fact can help them land him late in the second, when he would be gone far sooner had that not been the case, then that's a quality trade-off.

I wouldn't be at all opposed to adding Scott with one of their two second-round picks if he's still on the board at that point. The cornerback position is one I expect them to prioritize with Tyrique Stevenson entering the final year of his rookie deal (and being a complete wildcard). While it isn't ideal that he plays the same position as Gordon, it's not really something that they should overthink.

He's absolutely worth a roll of the dice late in the second, and all they worry about is getting a diverse 11-man defensive lineup who can hold their own against whatever opposing offenses want to throw at them. They can worry about the specific positions they play later.