What Day 1 of Free Agency Could Mean for the Bears’ Draft Strategy

The Bears seemed to have a clear plan of attack on day one of free agency. They shored up the linebacker position, added some depth to the defensive line, and plucked one of the top young safeties off the open market.

While they'll still have ample opportunity to add more talent through the second and third waves of free agency, their draft board has already been significantly altered. There are a few observations that can be made from the way they attacked the first day of free agency.

Which ones stood out as the most significant?

The Bears will probably prioritize the defensive line in the 2026 NFL Draft

The Bears were one of the few teams with a glaring weakness on their defensive line that didn't spend big on the unit in free agency. Virtually everyone landed an impact defensive lineman and paid them like a near-elite defensive lineman. Jaelan Phillips got $30 million per year from the Panthers despite never eclipsing 8.5 sacks in a single season. Odafe Oweh, Boye Mafe, and John Franklin-Myers each eclipsed $20 million per year with their respective squads. Kwity Paye got $16 million per year from Las Vegas.

Now, who really knows if Chicago would've shelled out that type of money if they didn't already make a poor decision in giving Dayo Odeyingbo $16 million per year last offseason. However, it's at least good that they didn't double down and cave to the ever-increasing market.

While I fully expect them to draft a safety early in April's draft (unless they add another starter there over the next month), I think they'll likely add two defensive linemen through the first three rounds of the draft. I gander they'll add to both the interior and the edge through their first four picks.

They already have their starting linebackers

I really thought the linebackers who could be available in the second and third rounds would have a lot of appeal to the Bears. They've been preaching the importance of adding an influx of speed, and the 'backers in this year's class really know how to turn on the afterburners.

However, I'm much less convinced they'll make the linebacker position a priority now. They not only re-signed D'Marco Jackson to a two-year, $7.5 million deal shortly before free agency began, but they also added Devin Bush via a three-year, $30 million deal.

Now, I do still think they could add to the linebacker room, but that would probably be more of an indication of TJ Edwards' future than anything else. They would save $8.5 million by getting him off the books next offseason, and I think that'll probably be an easy decision barring a resurgence in 2026. With that said, I wouldn't bet on them adding another 'backer through the first two rounds.

They didn't want to be backed into a corner at left tackle

I'm honestly shocked that they resigned Braxton Jones, but I'm not surprised that they opted to address the left tackle void with a veteran rather than drafting one early. To me, re-signing Jones says a lot about how they feel about Taylor Decker (and the contract he's probably looking to sign) and the rest of the free agent market.

I'm relieved they went this route for a few reasons. For starters, I want them to focus all of their early-round attention on the defensive side of the ball (although I wouldn't mind them adding a center between the second and fourth rounds). Also, them drafting a left tackle in the first round would've been somewhat of a nightmare scenario in my opinion.

I really like what I saw from Ozzy Trapilo last season. I'm holding out hope for him to be their left tackle of the future, and I imagine they have similar intentions for the guy they drafted in the second round last year. His torn patellar tendon is no doubt a setback, but it's far too early to give up on him. Drafting a tackle in the first round would just about shut that door (assuming they live up to their first-round expectations) with Darnell Wright looking like a lock for a second contract on the right side.