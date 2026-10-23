Ex-NFL QB Admits Controversial Caleb Williams vs. Jayden Daniels Take Was Dead Wrong

As he continues to ascend to the status of an elite quarterback in his third season in the NFL, Chicago Bears signal-caller Caleb Williams is changing a lot of minds.

Williams once again showed he's on his way to being one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL on Thursday night after he shined against the New England Patriots on the national stage.

Former NFL quarterback and ESPN analyst Dan Orlovsky has now seen enough. After once saying he believed Jayden Daniels was the superior quarterback over Williams coming out of college, Orlovsky admitted on Friday that he was wrong.

"I can sit here and tell everybody, I was probably the first person that was... I would take Jayden Daniels over Caleb Williams," Orlovsky began.

"This is not a slight on Jayden Daniels at all," he added. "Jayden Daniels, still a massive fan, I think he's going to be great as well. I was wrong on that thought (that Daniels is better than Williams)."

What Orlovsky said about Williams vs. Daniels

Dan Orlovsky (left) and Pat McAfee on the Pat McAfee Show set at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Orlovsky not only said before the 2024 NFL Draft that the Bears should take Daniels over Williams, he also took a victory lap after their respective rookie seasons, when Williams was OK but Daniels looked like a superstar.

"If I were the Chicago Bears right now I would take Jayden Daniels out of LSU," Orlovsky said in February of 2024. "That is not a knock on Caleb Williams, that is a plus in Jayden Daniels."

Since their respective rookie seasons, Daniels has been unable to stay healthy and it's clear the Washington Commanders' inability to adequately build the team around him has greatly hindered Washington's former No. 2 overall pick.

As a result, Daniels' has taken a massive hit.

Meanwhile, Williams has steadily gotten better and better, and now he's at the point where he looks like the elite quarterback the Bears thought they were getting with the No. 1 pick.

In fact, we'd even go as far as to say he might be the best signal-caller in franchise history already, at least from a talent standpoint. Granted, there isn't a high bar to clear in Chicago, but that's still an impressive feat to accomplish in less than three seasons.

Of course, there's still a long way to go and many more pages to be added to the books of their careers.

But, right now, it looks very much like the Bears absolutely nailed their pick of Williams, which wasn't a hard one to begin with, at least for everyone not named Dan Orlovsky.