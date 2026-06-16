The list keeps dwindling.

First it was A.J. Epenesa signing with Philadelphia, and now the Bears have lost the chance to sign another edge rusher who had been called an ideal fit. New Orleans brought back 36-year-old edge rusher Cameron Jordan Tuesday on what NFL.com's Ian Rapoport said was a one-year, incentive-laced deal.

A tie to the Bears was through former Saints coach Dennis Allen, the Bears defensive coordinator. Allen had even commented about Jordan during Bears rookie camp, which hasn't been done much at Halas Hall unless a player actually signed in Chicago.



“My experience with him was outstanding," Allen said. "I mean, Cam's going to be a fricking Hall of Fame player, is a Hall of Fame player. I don't know that there's been a ton of discussion about that. I think we feel pretty good about where we're at and what we have.

The #Saints are bringing back one of their franchise greats, as eight-time Pro Bowl DE Cam Jordan is set to return, sources say.



The two sides are putting the finishing touches on a 1-year, incentive-laden deal during his visit today. pic.twitter.com/8dU9cf1QkV — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) June 16, 2026

"Yet, you never know what opportunities might present themselves at some point down the road."

If so, it would likely be a road in the future and at 37 years old next month there might not be much future left in the league for Jordan. Still, his addition could have helped. He had 10 1/2 sacks last year. As Rapoport pointed, out, he had a more impressive season than Khalil Mack and Mack was given a one-year, $18 million deal by the Chargers to stay in L.A.

Broncos fans, please don't throw a bitch fit over this.



We never had a realistic chance to sign Cam Jordan in the first place, it should've been obvious to you that he was going to be a Saint for life. https://t.co/gAgyq3IOXC — DaRealConMan (@darealconman) June 16, 2026

So the Bears missed out on a player with 132 career sacks, or 114 1/2 sacks more than the guy the Bears have slated to play there, Dayo Odeyingbo. During minicamp, Odeyingbo did look more advanced with his recovery from an Achilles tear than had been expected and he even got on the field for several team non-contact scrimmages in addition to doing individual work.

Still, with nothing certain and with Shemar Turner's ACL tear keeping him off the field all offseason, the Bears look like they need help rushing the passer.

The Bears had already looked at Buffalo's free agent edge Epenesa before he signed with the Eagles.

#Bears D-line, featuring (Motivated) Dayo Odeyingbo and Montez Sweat, going through drills during today's mandatory minicamp practice. #DaBears pic.twitter.com/UQmyFjUXBL — Josh Buckhalter (@JoshGBuck) June 9, 2026

Joey Bosa is available still and plays the run well besides rushing the passer. That's always a prerequisite for Allen's scheme. Jadeveon Clowney is another edge free agent in that same all-purpose category but both would be high end signings. Considering they committed to $48 million over three years to sign Odeyingbo, it probably needs to be a lower-budget signing for a player who can join Montez Sweat and Austin Booker, with Odeyingbo, in the rotation on the edge.

That doesn't sound like a big-dollar need. They have only $8.2 million available, but the Saints managed to sign Jordan and had only $8.1 million available. The cap can be twisted with funds reconstituted by restructuring existing contracts.

🤔 Is Von Miller the ideal fit for a Bears defense that still needs pass-rush help? @lcm1986 discusses this potential option. ➡️ https://t.co/II10x6haif pic.twitter.com/d5JiGRRB1Q — Bleacher Nation Bears (@BN_Bears) May 19, 2026

Veteran Von Miller and former Bears edge Leonard Floyd are out there, as is Tampa Bay's Haason Reddick. Miller's experience might be a valuable influence if added to a rush group that includes a young player like Booker.



Trade rumors persist about the Cardinals dealing edge Josh Sweat. The Bears and Eagles are teams often linked to such a deal.

Perhaps a deal sending a draft pick would entice the Cardinals. Maybe quarterback Tyson Bagent would. There was discussion prior to the draft about trade interest in Bagent confirmed by GM Ryan Poles and by coach Ben Johnson back at the combine. The Cardinals are planning to go with Jacoby Brissett, Carson Beck and Gardner Minshew at quarterback. Whether they would be interested seems unlikely but they could.

Von Miller you are a Chicago Bear ✊🏾‼️Get on the phone and get it down now Ryan Poles 💯 https://t.co/XvY5vyOTAV pic.twitter.com/5l0VhEaJZY — Big Cam (@TTS_CAM3) June 16, 2026

Either way, trading a draft pick for an edge rusher with 37 1/2 sacks over the last four seasons would be a huge help to a defense still shorthanded.



The next best option might be Clowney, whose run stopping and pass rush might come at a high cost. Sweat's would, as well, but it's getting too close to training camp now to worry about cost when they have ways of creating some salary cap space.

The need someone else with the ability to provide a sack and also provide rest for starters. Booker looks like a player who could develop into a force after 4 1/2 sacks while playing only 521 of the defense's 1,070 plays on the year. With a full season, he could be an eight-to-10-sack player.

Finding the contributor with five to seven sacks in third-down and obvious passing situations is what they really need. A call to Von Miller wouldn't be a bad idea.

It doesn't feel like the Bears were going to add anyone anyway but this is going to be the last domino to fall and eliminate any hope of legitimate help. I can't see Clowney. https://t.co/5v8tsYAAps — Bill Zimmerman (@BillTZimmerman) June 16, 2026