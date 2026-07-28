Might the Dallas Cowboys be able to help the Chicago Bears out with their need at edge rusher?

Dallas currently has a crowded edge rushers room after the draft selection of Malachi Lawrence, although there isn't exactly much certainty in that group.

Because of their crowded situation, Bleacher Report's Kristopher Knox believes Cowboys edge rusher Sam Williams would benefit from a change of scenery to a new team instead of staying in Dallas and potentially being buried on the depth chart.

"Williams, who had 8.5 sacks in his first two seasons before suffering a torn ACL in 2024, has flashed promise," Knox said. "Landing with a team that has questionable edge depth would give him a better chance to reach his potential than staying buried on Dallas' depth chart."

"Ideal Landing Spots: Chicago Bears, San Francisco 49ers," Knox added.

Williams is coming off a down season in which he tallied just one sack in 17 games. However, he was also in his first season back from a torn ACL, so there's a chance he'll be better in 2026 now that he's even further removed from the injury.

Why Bears need an edge rusher

Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love and Chicago Bears defensive end Austin Booker. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Chicago is solid on one side of the line with Montez Sweat, but the other side has a trio of question marks.

Austin Booker and Shemar Turner still have more to prove before we can consider them viable starters, although Booker is a lot closer to cementing himself than Turner, who is also working toward coming back from a torn ACL.

The elderstatesman of the trio, Dayo Odeyingbo, has been a huge disappointment in recent years, including in his first season with the Bears in 2025, when he posted one sack before tearing his Achilles, which is another reason to believe he won't rebound during his second campaign in Chicago.

Following a season in which the Bears were tied for the seventh-fewest sacks in the NFL, there isn't much hope things will get better in 2026.

Does Sam Williams need a change of scenery?

New York Giants running back Devin Singletary and Dallas Cowboys defensive end Sam Williams. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

On the surface, Williams could definitely benefit from a trade that sends him to a team with a clearer path to a big role. That said, it's not like he has an insurmountable climb to getting work in Dallas.

Rashan Gary is the only edge rusher in the Cowboys' room who is even remotely proven and even he can be considered a question mark after he didn't post a sack from Week 9 on last season.

The jury is out on Lawrence ahead of his first season in the NFL, and the same can be said for Donovan Ezeiraku, who is expected to start across from Gary in his second season.

If Williams can land ahead of James Houston on the depth chart, he could work his way into a significant role in the rotation if both Ezeiruaku and Lawrence can't fully solidify themselves.

Another benefit for Williams if he stays in Dallas is the fact that he's going to be playing outside linebacker in Christian Parker's 3-4 defense, and that is something he said appeals to him because of his success in that role in college.

“This is what I did at Ole Miss, so I’m happy," Williams said of the change.

There is absolutely a world in which Williams could be at least the third edge rusher in Dallas' rotation and we're not sure he could garner a much better opportunity elsewhere.

Is this a realistic trade idea?

Chicago Bears general manager Ryan Poles. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Even if the Bears were looking to make this trade, which would make sense because it wouldn't hurt to add another veteran to their group, chances are Dallas wouldn't be keen on moving Williams.

Dallas needs all the help it can get at edge rusher given all of the uncertainty within the group. Cutting their depth by trading Williams just wouldn't make a ton of sense for the Cowboys.