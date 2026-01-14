Former Bears player sees Matthew Stafford as the big difference

When two of the major offensive brains are pitted against each other like they are in Sunday's Bears game with the Rams , it's best to find someone who played for both to try and understand who will have an advantage.

In this case, the player also was a Chicago Bear . Former Bears receiver Allen Robinson, who does the Press Release podcast with former Bears cornerback Prince Amukamara, caught 33 passes in 10 games for Sean McVay's Rams in 2022 and finished his career in Detroit with three catches in 12 games under Ben Johnson.

Having worked in both offenses, his view of who has the advantage is not something the Bears will want to hear.

"I would have to say the Rams, but not because of the scheme," Robinson said in an appearance on WSCR-AM 670's Rahimi, Harris & Grote Show . "Moreso because of the quarterback and from watching the Rams throughout the course of this season, they're able to stay on schedule a lot.

"I think the Chicago Bears have been able to dig themselves out of some holes. Ben Johnson has called some phenomenal games when they've been behind. I think in this game in particular, Caleb Williams has to try to do this to the best of his ability but avoid negative plays, sacks and being able to stay on schedule because in a game like this that can cost you."

The reason Robinson believes it's more critical is an answer that will probably irritate Packers fans more than Bears fans.

3 years ago, Mitchell Trubisky hit Allen Robinson on this nice pass for the #Bears in the playoffs.



Nothing else happened on this night. Nothing. pic.twitter.com/eeDOVmaUqA — Jacob Infante (@jacobinfante24) January 6, 2022

"Because on the other side of the ball, this isn't Matt LaFleur and the Green Bay Packers," Robinson told Rahimi, Harris 7 Grote. "Matthew Stafford is going to stay on schedule and he has the weapons to be able to do so."

Rams' big stat is five losses

Stafford led the NFL in passing yards with 4,707, touchdowns with 46, touchdown percentage at 7.7%, first-down passes with 236 and yards passing per game at 276.9. He has a strong case to be MVP. The targets include Puka Nacua, Davante Adams and running backs Kyren Williams and Blake Corum.

Mike Jackson picks off Stafford.



Matthew Stafford isn’t looking good since his injury in the second quarter.



Panthers comeback 👀 pic.twitter.com/GduZNZqzkv — SM Highlights (@SMHighlights1) January 10, 2026

Whether the Bears are capable of disrupting Stafford in the pocket seems uncertain at best.

Still, Carolina, which had a losing record, beat the Rams once and did enough against the Rams in Sunday's wild-card game to be in position for the win until a late drive by Stafford produced the winning touchdown with 43 seconds remaining. Bryce Young was a late score from beating them with a 71.2 passer rating for the game. In the earlier win, Carolina picked off Stafford twice and their ground game churned out 164 yards while Young threw for three TDs.

Deflected and picked by Nick Scott! Stafford’s 1st INT in 10 weeks.



LARvsCAR on FOX/FOX Onehttps://t.co/HkKw7uXnxV pic.twitter.com/mThD1VjJYF — NFL (@NFL) November 30, 2025

This Bears team hasn't exactly been one to follow convention, and their best chance to win against the Rams and their potent attack could be just the opposite of what Robinson said.

The Eagles beat the Rams and had only one sack of Stafford but held him to 196 yards. The 49ers beat the Rams in L.A. with Mac Jones at QB, without George Kittle and with a running attack averaging 2.2 yards a carry.

Outside of Caleb's acrobatics, the thing I love about this play is the freestyle route running from Rome Odunze. Bears were in 11 (3x1), running dagger/bend, and Rome breaks off his route once he sees Caleb in the scramble allowing the play to happen. Great recognition. pic.twitter.com/zQ6hJVhras — Blake (@SoldierFieldBlg) January 13, 2026

The Seahawks beat the Rams even with Stafford at his best, throwing for three TDs and 457 yards. The Falcons got their coach fired and still were able to pick off Stafford three times and win that game over L.A. near the end of the season by running for 219 yards.

If the Bears' seven wins in the final two minutes have taught them anything, it's there are ways to win games that don't include staying "on schedule."

A fourth-and-8 pass for 27 yards by Caleb Williams on the run to Rome Odunze said as much.