Former Chicago Bears Wide Receiver Announcer Retirement From NFL

Former Chicago Bears wide receiver Allen Robinson is calling it a career.

Robinson announced on Instagram on Monday, which was also his 33rd birthday, that he's retiring from the NFL after 11 years in the league.

Robinson spent four of those seasons with the Bears, serving as the team's No. 1 wide receiver.

"As I reflect on another year of life, I find myself especially grateful; not just for where I am, but for the journey that brought me here," he wrote. "This birthday feels a little different. It marks not only another year, but the beginning of a new chapter.

"To every love story, there comes a final chapter. Football gave me more than I ever could’ve imagined. It challenged me, shaped me, humbled me, and rewarded me in ways I’ll carry for the rest of my life," Robinson added.

Former Pro Bowl WR Allen Robinson is officially retiring from the NFL after 11 seasons, as he announced on IG.



Robinson finishes his outstanding career with 565 catches, 7,058 yards, and 43 TDs.



(🎥 @AllenRobinson) pic.twitter.com/zbDfUHyicn — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) August 24, 2026

"I came, I saw, I conquered and I leave with nothing but gratitude," part of his retirement announcement said. "The memories, the relationships, the victories, the lessons, they’ll stay with me forever!"

"Thank you for every moment, every cheer, every lesson, and every opportunity," he added. "With love and gratitude, Allen Robinson."

Allen Robinson's NFL career

Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Allen Robinson (15) runs the ball during the first quarter of an NFL Football game against the Tennessee Titans at EverBank Field. Mandatory Credit: Reinhold Matay-USA TODAY Sports | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Robinson entered the league as a second-round draft pick of the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2014 and spent the first four seasons of his career there. He really put himself on the map in 2015, when Robinson posted 80 catches, 1,400 receiving yards and 14 touchdowns in what was his first and only Pro Bowl year.

He departed Jacksonville in 2018 to sign with the Bears on a three-year, $42 million contract, which came after Robinson suffered a torn ACL the season prior.

After he posted a lackluster first season, Robinson ripped off two consecutive campaigns in which he finished north of 1,100 yards, including a 2020 season that was his best with the Bears and the second-best of his career after he finished with 102 grabs for 1,250 yards and six scores.

Robinson was brought back on the franchise tag the following season, but injury was an issue once again. He appeared in 12 games and secured 38 catches for 410 yards and one score.

After his Chicago stint was over, Robinson spent time with the Los Angeles Rams, Pittsburgh Steelers and Detroit Lions over the next three seasons, but he was never able to return to the top of his game in that span.

Robinson's last NFL snaps came in 2024 with the Lions, when he reeled in three passes for 30 yards in 12 games. He did not sign with another team in 2025.

The Penn State product ranks ninth and 11th in Bears franchise history in receptions and receiving yards, respectively, and eighth and fifth in those categories for the Jaguars.

Robinson finishes his NFL career with 565 receptions for 7,058 yards and 43 touchdowns.