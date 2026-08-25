Gervon Dexter Trade Rumor Pops Up After Bears DT's Early Exit From Practice

Here's an interesting curve ball for you: the Chicago Bears are reportedly talking to teams about a Gervon Dexter trade.

The news comes from NFL insider Jordan Schultz, who reports that there are "multiple scenarios" in which Dexter could be dealt as the Bears talk to teams about a trade.

"Sources: The Bears have had trade discussions involving DT Gervon Dexter, and there are multiple scenarios where a deal could get done sending him to a new team," Schtulz wrote.

This news comes right after Dexter exited practice early. It wasn't clear why he left, but that could be an indication he's going to be traded or is close to being traded knowing what we know now.

However, he also left with a trainer, which is usually a sign of injury, but if we put the old tinfoil hat on, maybe the Bears did that to throw us off.

Dexter is entering the final year of his rookie contract. It isn't clear if the Bears have had any discussions with him on a new deal or if they're even interested in extending him at all. This rumor would suggest either they aren't, or the two sides aren't close.

Dexter is coming off a season in which he posted a career-best six sacks, which was also the second straight season in which he tallied five or more.

The downside of Dexter is that he's not a good run defender. Pro Football Focus has him charted with run defense grades of 36.2, 60.3 and 43.9 over the past three seasons. We have also seen some of Dexter's warts in the run game this preseason.

Despite his contract situation and struggles in the run game, it is surprising to see the Bears are willing to deal him. After all, the defensive line is one of the team's weakest position groups and Dexter is the best pass-rusher of the group.

Granted, we have seen Jordan van den Berg ascend in a big way in the last few weeks, but he's hardly proven enough to bank on at this point.

Whatever the case may be, we're now on Gervon Dexter trade watch.