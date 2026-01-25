Grading Caleb Williams and 2025 Chicago Bears' Awakening on Offense

Considering what came before this season, quarterback Caleb Williams already has lived up to hopes he is the long-awaited savior of a franchise.

A team generationally mired in the same rut by looking only to run and play defense has been opened up to the possibility of what happens when you run AND pass through Williams' arm and coach Ben Johnson's mind .

The difference isn't just like night and day. It's more like cavemen went from etching on the wall one day to designing and operating computers the next.

"I think we did a number of really good things on offense, and yet we haven't even scratched the surface of what we're fully capable of yet," Johnson said.

Some of their improved numbers say it best. They went from 28th in scoring and last (32nd) in offensive yards to ninth in scoring and sixth in yards. They went from 30th in percentage of drives ending in scores to ninth. They finished third in rushing one year after they were 25th, and in so many other ways the offense came to life after ending the vicious cycle of thinking inside the box.

Adding context to it all is the whole idea they did this in Year 1 of the Johnson attack, when he didn't even have time yet to make all the personnel changes he needs to best fit up his idea for the system.

Also, it was a whole new attack. What happens when they arrive at camp and are no longer just trying to figure out where they're supposed to go on plays but actually know it and do it from experience?

"I think our guys are going to be a lot further along when they come back in the springtime," Johnson said.

The scariest thing might be this: Williams was in only his second year and first running this offense. When Johnson implemented it in Detroit, he had a quarterback well versed in about anything the league can throw at him. So, the next steps for Williams only figure to be better.

Skycam view of Caleb Williams Play of the Century



You wanna know how IMPOSSIBLE this was?



He completed this pass 26.5 yards behind the Line of Scrimmage



No QB has completed ANY PASS of ANY DISTANCE more than 22 yards behind the LOS since 2016🤯🤯🤯

pic.twitter.com/JjROENRnrQ — John Frascella (Football) (@NFLFrascella) January 19, 2026

Once Johnson had a breakthrough in Detroit with the offense in 2022, they kept getting better. There is no reason to think it will be different.

"Up front, this offensive line, I feel like we have something to really build upon there," Johnson said. "We’ve got weapons on the perimeter. Our quarterback's going to be a special player in this league. I think it starts there.

this play is the one. 4th & 8. season on the line.



this is the caleb williams magic people said wouldn’t translate up. pic.twitter.com/2YbEFrXDjM https://t.co/W4I0tacv9W — Kyron Samuels (@kyronsamuels) January 11, 2026

"Our run game picked up as the year went on, which I think was desperately needed, particularly when we had these home games late in the year, it’s a huge part of what we do and what we're about."

The last time the Bears finished higher than sixth on offense was when Walter Payton was in his third year, 1977, in an attack easily stopped by good defenses because it was capable of moving the ball in only one way. You need to go back to Gale Sayers' rookie year of 1965 to find a year they were ranked higher using a more balanced attack.

The play that placed Caleb Williams FIRST in Passing Yards in Franchise History.



Beautiful play.

pic.twitter.com/IWkSc5DORn — BearsMuse (@ChiBearsMuse) January 4, 2026

Here are the grades from a season unique in Bears history, truly the dawn of a new age after they discovered ways to move the ball they never dreamed existed.

Quarterback: A

Williams' only flaw is the need for a higher completion percentage. He wouldn't need to make so many big throws in difficult situations if he could achieve this. Williams' passer rating was only 90.1 in his second year, an improvement but not a huge one. The truly astounding aspect is how he got so much tougher when necessary. Down 1-8 points, his rating jumped to 101.2. Even facing difficult situations trailing 9-16, it was higher than his season mark at 92.6. He set the franchise record for passing yards, and did it in such spectacular fashion that it overshadowed his obvious problems with passing inaccuracy, especially early in the season.

This is what Caleb Williams saw on his long touchdown pass to DJ Moore. How many QBs even attempt this pass? And how many of those actually complete it. Special play by a special player #Bears pic.twitter.com/eLIptCTSle — Steve Letizia (@CFCBears) December 15, 2025

The ability to improvise is his greatest strength and it's something numerous other QBs lack. With Williams passing in this offense, the Bears ranked 10th in yards after the catch (1,874) after they had been mired in the bottom half of the league for years. An impressive part of how they picked up in the passing game is they did it without sacrificing great intentions. Williams was no checkdown Charlie. The Bears were fourth in intended air yards (4,854). There is no statistic to properly reflect what he did on the pass to Cole Kmet to tie the divisional playoff game. Williams defined clutch. Ultimately, how do you actually grade all the great escapes and passes thrown made by Williams? He was like Indiana Jones on a football field in 2025.

Receivers: B-

Injuries, inexperience and not knowing the offense as well yet probably kept the overall group from attaining anything close to their potential. Luther Burden and Colston Loveland didn't really start playing well until the end of October yet Loveland led in catches and yards and had the NFL's most receiving yards among all rookies at any position since Week 9 (597). Burden wasn't far behind him wit th third most (481). Rome Odunze had a torrid start with five TD catches in the first four games but only one after that. Some of this has to do with his foot injury but his hands and not his feet ultimately proved the big question.

DJ Moore has had his stuggles with drops this season but he’s been clutch for the #Bears when they need him



Double clutched and came down with this ball through traffic and in the snow



Absolute dawg 🐻⬇️pic.twitter.com/Y0Ag5MXlaM — Michael Valenzano (@mvalenzano2202) January 19, 2026

Officially he had only two drops but his big one against the Rams was a disaster. He was hardly alone in this regard, though. Burden had four drops, Olamide Zaccheaus five and even DJ Moore three. The Bears finished fifth in dropped passes with 29 in the regular season, according to Pro Football Reference/Stathead. It is probably the only blight on a year when they had the most passing yards by a QB in franchise history (3,942).

Running backs: B+

Only the inability to be better in short-yardage situations tainted the seasons of D'Andre Swift and Kyle Monangai, and those were mostly carries against the elite defenses they played at season's end. Those would be tough yards for any back in any offense. Swift had a career high in yards (1,087) and all-purpose yards (1,386). Monangai broke in ranking fifth in rookie rushing yards (783) despite being a seventh-rounder. He still needs big improvement in the passing game as his team-high six dropped passes and the team's worst pass-blocking grade per Pro Football Focus attest.

Kyle Monangai is a perfect example of how important pad level is as a running back



He’s so tough and so low to the ground. Just bounces off of guys pic.twitter.com/fFEE3gHa3f — Jacob Infante (@jacobinfante24) January 19, 2026

The Bears had a real problem adjusting with their running game in 2024 once they no longer had Justin Fields' running threat to divert attention from the running backs. Monangai and Swift ran with ferocity, power and speed and were able to establish a more conventional ground game that ranked third overall.

Offensive line: A+

Adding Joe Thuney, Jonah Jackson and Drew Dalman to Darnell Wright transformed the Bears offensive line and made it possible for them to operate the attack the way Johnson needed, while giving Caleb Williams the time to throw he lacked as a rookie. The sack dip from 68 to 24 was almost laughable. They led the NFL in fewest sacks allowed per game (1.4) one year after they allowed a franchise record number of sacks and were last in sacks per game (4.0). In the running game, the Bears ranked third in yards before contact and No. 1 in yards before contact per rushing attempt. The backs had plenty of room to operate before deciding on the hole.

last run to put the Bears in FG range. “ Lead iso “ watch the combo blocks!! Jonah jackson’s Finsh !!! pic.twitter.com/uGuLKsputR — Olin kreutz (@olin_kreutz) November 16, 2025

The Bears ranked No. 1 in pass block win rate and No. 5 in run block win rate per ESPN, while Thuney and Dalman made the Pro Bowl and Wright and Thuney made All-Pro. All of this was accomplished with a veritable revolving door at left tackle as Braxton Jones, Theo Benedet, Ozzy Trapilo and finally Thuney split the reps at possibly the most important position.

If they can get strong play and stability at this position, it's scary to think what they might do.

Nasty Play Call from Ben Johnson



Fake the Flip Pin & Pull



Bang the Slant pic.twitter.com/LR3x9q3mK4 — Coach Dan Casey (@CoachDanCasey) September 9, 2025

Overall: A-

The depressing finish, with three interceptions, overshadowed the fact they had the fewest turnovers this year while making their offensive transition. All the yards and points were impressive, but the fact they led the NFL in scoring in fourth quarters over the last half of the season meant even more because it was their trademark in comebacks.

Expecting something similar in the future would be unrealistic. Expecting an offense even more efficient and effective at winning is not only realistic but likely. Johnson set a trend and did not achieve an aberration in Detroit. His success continues in Chicago.

Ben Johnson in his first year as #Bears HC:



• Won the NFC North

• Went 11-6

• Went 2-1 against the Packers

• Team’s first playoff win in 15 years

• 7 fourth-quarter comebacks



Shaky today. But incredible this year. Only the beginning. pic.twitter.com/ZyfKh6Pdhh — Jacob Infante (@jacobinfante24) January 19, 2026

