Different look for Bears secondary includes Tyrique Stevenson role

The Bears secondary could look quite a bit different than it did for the Lions game when they line up against Green Bay Saturday night with the season on the line.

It needs to look different.

Kyler Gordon's return from injured reserve is a given, provided he can keep from aggravating his past groin injury in warmups again. And it's even possible cornerback Tyrique Stevenson could have a role, according to Bears defensive coordinator Dennis Allen.

“Yeah, and I think it really comes down to whatever opportunities any of us get, taking advantage of those opportunities," Allen said about Stevenson. "So I know he's preparing really hard this week, like I said, today's the first day we'll go out and practice. But I think he's in the right mindset, and hopefully he'll go out there and take advantage of whatever opportunities he gets.”

The mindset comment wasn't explained but Allen cited the return of Jaylon Johnson in November as a reason for Stevenson's diminished playing time.

“Well, I think we got Jaylon back, that's part of it, and I think Nahshon Wright's played really well, but there'll be a plan in place for Tyrique," Allen said. "We'll see how the game plays out. But I think all those guys have to be ready to play.”

Nashon Wright this Season



Yards Allowed - 725

TDs Allowed - 7

Rec% when targeted - 63.9%

PBUs - 6

(More Tds then PBUs btw)

YAC - 200



Other than the 5 ints what has this man done GET HIM OFF MY TEAM#Bears #NFL pic.twitter.com/UuJ1pcZGed — Chungus monangus(11-4) (@benjohnson1092) January 6, 2026

There was playtime reduction for Stevenson once Johnson returned from surgery, but Sunday it became no playing time at all.

Wright's ability to create eight takeaways wasn't figured in when training camp started, and it made the cornerback squeeze necessary once they all got healthier says Allen.

"Well, look, I think when the season started, none of us thought Nahshon Wright was going to play the way that he played," Allen said. So I think some of that has to do with Jaylon being out, and then Nahshon Wright playing really well, and so you kind of go with a hot hand a little bit."

Kyler Gordon just returned to practice and he's already killing drives by himself.



Should be a very fun season for 6. pic.twitter.com/uTK2ngP6fM — Dave (@davebfr) August 17, 2024

Still, no playing time when he's been splitting time with Johnson and Johnson's play hasn't exactly been exemplary is tough to explain. Johnson has admitted as much about his own play because of how he tried coming back from core muscle surgery quickly.

“I think you got to take all those things into account but he's working extremely hard, and he's given us everything that he has, and I expect him to be able to do the same thing," Allen said. "I think each week he gets a little bit better.”

Tyrique didn’t get one snap?! 👀. WTH did bro do. — Mr. L7Weenie (@MrL7Weenie) January 5, 2026

Gordon, meanwhile, is practicing on a limited basis and working back.

What they can expect from him is anyone's guess because he has played only three games this season due to the repeated groin injury issues he has suffered. He hasn't been activated yet from IR, although this is expected according to coach Ben Johnson and Allen.

"Yeah, it gives us another playmaker," Allen said. "Obviously it's been unfortunate we haven't had him much this season but he was a guy that, coming into the season, we were really excited about and I feel like he can help us make some plays and help us win."

Whoever is in the secondary, they'll be severely challenged by a more healthy Green Bay receiver corps that is well rested, and an offense that is now second in third-down conversion rate at 48.8%.

If you're wondering why Tyrique Stevenson didn't play yesterday, he allowed the 17th most receiving yards despite only playing 356 coverage snaps.



That was the most yards allowed of any player with <400 coverage snaps. pic.twitter.com/7qamfBXrB0 — Johnathan Wood (@Johnathan_Wood1) January 5, 2026

"They've got good skill players that are tough matchups," Allen said. 'And I think the quarterback does a really good job getting the ball out and getting it to the right people. He sees the field really well and understands the coverage and knows where to go with the ball and he throws the ball with timing and accuracy. I think that's why they're a good third-down team."

The Bears are 22nd at 40.84% when trying to stop third downs. They were better earlier in the season and their ability to take away the ball has helped mask some of coverage deficiencies with a secondary that looked like the division's best when training camp was about to start, and then collapsed under the weight of numerous injuries.

Tyrique Stevenson played zero snaps against the Lions.



In 45 games, he has:

• 213 tackles

• 38 pass breakups

• 7 interceptions

• 5 forced fumbles, 2 fumble recoveries

• 2× NFC Defensive Player of the Week

• Bears Rookie of the Year (2023)



This season, he’s ranked #3 among… pic.twitter.com/VEVSJ6eqST — Bears Facts (@DaBearsTakeOver) January 6, 2026

X: BearsOnSI