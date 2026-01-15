Kyler Gordon and Bears set for another epic against the Rams

After Saturday night's shocking comeback playoff win over the Green Bay Packers, Kyler Gordon called the way the Bears rallied yet again like a movie.

He was left to explain this on Wednesday as the Bears prepared to face the L.A. Rams in the divisional playoffs .

"I guess in my head, I always thought this game, like the setup of it, was just gonna be something historical," Gordon said. "That’s what I kept telling everybody, but at the same time, just enjoying it as another game. But I would just say it was just a movie, to be honest."

It was historical as the Bears scored their first playoff win since beating Seattle in the 2010 divisional playoffs.

Gordon was just happy he had a role in it, and that he came out of it with one for Sunday's game with the Rams as the Bears try for their first NFC Championship Game berth in 15 years.

.@DannyParkins has a 2-part take, and no one will even argue with the first point.



Whoever wins the Super Bowl will have had the most successful season in the NFL.



If that team isn't the Bears, the Bears will have had the 2nd-most successful season in the NFL. pic.twitter.com/qczDfZ9iLl — 670 The Score (@thescorechicago) January 14, 2026

A groin injury coming into the season on Black Friday, and then aggravating it when he was set to return against the Packers at Lambeau Field Dec. 7, all left his regular season at only three games played.

The Bears needed that slot cornerback because it's crucial in Dennis Allen's system, just like in any modern nickel defensive package.

So he sat and bided his time and healed.

I know he’s missed practically the entire season and didn’t have the best game today, but Kyler Gordon is so pivotal to this defense, and him coming in at half today is a huge reason why the Bears won that game. The energy and juice he brings to that defense is incredibly… — Teddy Karp (@Karpom0) January 11, 2026

"I was just watching the flow of the game, what's happening, what they're giving me, picturing myself in that position, and what I’d be getting, what I would check, and just being in the game myself even though I wasn't out there," he said.

The Packers game in Green Bay Dec. 7 prove possibly most difficult because he had been set to return and getting injured in pregame warmups has to be the frustrating. His positive attitude about the game is reflected in his thoughts on that miserable fate.

"Definitely big, but I thought it was cool that–-because I was supposed to play at that Green Bay game, it was supposed to be such a big rivalry game-–to come back and play that, that same type of one, and it'd be for even bigger stakes and stuff like that," he said. "So I thought it was cool."

The Packers definitely tested Gordon. Pro Football Focus gave him a relatively poor grade for the game but that was based largely on th 34-yard catch he allowed to Romeo Doubs. He actually held his own considering it was his first action since Black Friday.

The Packers attacked him more than any DB, nine targets in total, and all they got was three receptions. They got nothing wen they threw to slot receiver Jayden Reed. When they brought the outside receivers inside, they were more successful as Matthew Golden caught 2-of-4 matchups against Gordon and Doubs the 34-yarder in three targets.

Kyler isn't as bad as people pretend he is. — Blake (@Barnold1993) January 15, 2026

"I honestly didn't feel no type of way about it because I've already, you know, we're kind of going back a little bit, I made my plays and I had like one or two, so yeah, I didn't really feel like super attacked," he said. "But no, it was smooth."

More importantly, he got through the game healthy.

"Yeah, I was just more comfortable with my feet underneath me and stuff like that, so just the more the game went on, the better I felt," he said.

Kyler Gordon is a good football player. Injuries aside he needs to stay in that game for both run and pass defense. He’s a difference maker they need rn #Bears — Da German Bear (@Bear4life1401) January 11, 2026

The next day he felt it after being inactive for so long.

"Definitely a little sore because it's been a while since I played, but still overall pretty good," he said.

So it's on to the next chapter for a defender who is sure to have a key role Sunday considering how quickly Matthew Stafford tries to get the ball out of his hand.

(3/5) Kyler Gordon was getting absolutely picked on last night… I understand he wasn’t fully healthy, but moving forward the Bears are gonna need to help him out with bracket coverage and safety help. Because unfortunately an injured Gordon is still 1000x better than Nick… pic.twitter.com/imFIgzFb1t — 𝗣𝗵illip Rossignol (@CoachPR5) January 11, 2026

"Extremely happy," he said. "Definitely like it's tough times to be able to go through like that as an athlete. A lot of people don't understand like what that's like, but even myself not even being through that ever before myself."

He can't wait for a postseason sequel.

"Yeah, I just wanna get out there, just keep doing whatever I need to be doing to stay on the field and whatever I gotta give," he said.

