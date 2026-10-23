Malik Muhammad Injury Update: Latest News on Bears CB's Status in Week 7 Game

The Chicago Bears have an injury concern with cornerback Malik Muhammad in the second half of the Week 7 game against the New England Patriots.

Muhammad got hurt in the third quarter. It isn't clear if he was injured on the deep ball he successfully defended against A.J. Brown or if he got hurt on the next play.

Nevertheless, Muhammad is now out of the game for now. Follow our tracker below for the latest updates on Muhammad's status for the rest of the game against New England.

Malik Muhammad injury update

UPDATE: Muhammad is dealing with a toe injury and is doubtful to return, the Bears announced.

The doubtful tag means it is highly unlikely Muhammad will return. It'll be Tyrique Stevenson in his place the rest of the night.

END OF UPDATE

UPDATE: Adam Jahns of CHGO Bears is now reporting that Muhammad is headed to the locker room, which is bad news for his chances of returning to the game.

"Bears rookie CB Malik Muhammad II is headed to the locker room. He got hurt on the play after his nice PBU vs. AJ Brown," Jahns wrote.

END OF UPDATE

UPDATE: Brad Biggs of The Chicago Tribune reports that the rookie cornerback has emerged from the tent for a second time and is now running on the sideline.

"Bears CB Malik Muhammad doing some running on the sideline. He just came out of the medical tent for the 2nd time," Biggs reported.

That seems to be a good sign for his chances of returning. We're still waiting for an update from the team.

END OF UPDATE

Muhammad stayed down on the field after the play and was being tended to by trainers.

He was, however, able to walk off the field under his own power and is now getting checked out in the medical tent.

It looks like Muhammad is dealing with either an ankle or foot injury, but we can't say for sure until the team offers an update.

We'll update this page once more information is known.

Impact of Malik Muhammad's injury

Muhammad started on the boundary for the Bears on Thursday night. As long as he's out, the Bears will be deploying Tyrique Stevenson opposite Jaylon Johnson.

That's not good news, as Stevenson has struggled all season long. Muhammad has easily been the Bears' best cornerback overall, even over Johnson, who has also been bad.

Entering Week 7, Muhammad, who was drafted in the fourth round of the 2026 NFL Draft, allowed a completion rate of 57.1% and a passer rating of 82.6 when targeted.

Muhammad started off the year in the slot while Kyler Gordon was working his way back from a calf injury that had him sidelined from the offseason through the first handful of games in the regular season.

Muhammad did see some snaps on the outside in that span, but he has since moved to full-time boundary snaps since Gordon's return and re-insertion into the slot.

Along with Johnson, Stevenson and Gordon, the Bears also have Josh Blackwell and Clark Phillips active at cornerback. Cam Lewis is capable of playing slot cornerback if needed.