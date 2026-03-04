3 Most Logical Options For the Bears to Replace Drew Dalman at Center

The Chicago Bears were left reeling with the sudden retirement of Pro Bowl center Drew Dalman, who announced that he'd be hanging up the boots at the age of 27.

There's no sugarcoating it; Dalman's absence is a huge loss for the Bears. The offensive line finally came together in 2025 after years of ineptitude, and they were clicking on all cylinders. They showed great continuity and were poised to return four starters (after a late-season injury to Ozzy Trapilo) next season.

Unfortunately, there is now a gigantic hole in the middle of the Bears' offensive line. How will they fill it?

For starters, it's a position that should be filled through free agency. Caleb Williams should be able to have more on his plate in year two of Ben Johnson's offense, but Drew Dalman's experience was integral to Caleb's development. Replacing him with someone who has been there and done it in the pros should be plan A for the Bears.

Tyler Linderbaum is the bell of the ball of this year's free agent class. The Bears were reportedly keeping tabs on the Ravens center, and it's now clear why that was the case.

The Bears have sniffed around Tyler Linderbaum and now that makes sense. https://t.co/tqWu6uowe4 — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) March 3, 2026

However, with him being projected to sign a contract around $20 million per year, I think he's probably out of the Bears market. There are a few other options that make a lot of sense for Chicago, though.

Connor McGovern

Buffalo Bills center Connor McGovern (66) looks on before an NFL football AFC Wild Card playoff matchup, Sunday, Jan. 11, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. The Bills defeated the Jaguars 27-24. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union] | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Connor McGovern is now at the top of my free agent wish list. He won't make nearly as much as Linderbaum and is only one year removed from a Pro Bowl campaign. He's also only 28 years old and could be locked in for a few years (similar to the situation they were in with Dalman).

While he didn't exactly play at a Pro Bowl level last season (although what does that even mean anymore), the 28-year-old was still PFF's 15th-ranked center. His 73.4 pass block grade also ranked sixth at the position, and he didn't allow a single sack.

With 78 starts over his six-year career, McGovern provides the type of experience I expect they'll be looking for. They could do a lot worse than bringing him in.

Tyler Biadasz

Sep 21, 2025; Landover, Maryland, USA; Washington Commanders center Tyler Biadasz (63) walks off the field after the game against the Las Vegas Raiders at Northwest Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Amber Searls-Imagn Images | Amber Searls-Imagn Images

It seems like the Bears already have their eye on Tyler Biadasz, as they wasted no time in bringing him in for a visit (which was possible since he was recently released) after Dalman's departure.

The #Bears are hosting free agent center Tyler Biadasz on a visit, source said. The former #Commanders starter was recently released and now is available before the frenzy begins. pic.twitter.com/83dx8sec4X — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 3, 2026

This also wouldn't be a bad move by any means. Commanders fans were upset when the team cut ties with him last week, and that's always a good indicator of a quality player being let go.

His PFF grade of 70.7 ranked 11th among centers, and his pass blocking grade of 67.1 was only slightly worse than Dalman's grade of 69. Dalman may have been a better overall player, but Biadasz is still more than serviceable. It doesn't hurt that he has 84 career starts, either.

Notably, Biadasz also wouldn't factor into the compensatory pick formula since he got released last week. That could be a factor in whether the team lands some extra picks next year with a few key free agents set to cash in on the open market.

Ethan Pocic

Nov 30, 2025; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns center Ethan Pocic (55) walks off the field after the loss to the San Francisco 49ers at Huntington Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images | Ken Blaze-Imagn Images

This one comes with a caveat that the Bears want to go bargain hunting. Pocic is currently recovering from a ruptured Achilles tendon, and they would have to think he could be ready for the start of the 2026 NFL season to give him a shot. However, if he gets the green light there, then he would be a smart pickup for a team looking for a veteran in the middle at a low price. The 30-year-old has 90 career starts under his belt and was still a stable force for the Browns before going down.

Pocic probably wouldn't command much on the open market on account of his health, and he could probably be had for a one-year prove-it deal. There would probably be a significant amount of interest from his perspective, as he spent the last four years of his career in Cleveland. I imagine he'd be thrilled to land with a contender.

If they did go this route, then they should prioritize drafting a center in the middle rounds. Not only is he still on the mend from the torn Achilles injury, but he's also only played one full season in his career.