Bears' Braxton Jones named top trade candidate by ESPN
Despite a tough Saints outing for Theo Benedet in Week 7, he remains the Chicago Bears' starting left tackle. Barring a historically bad game against the Ravens in Week 8, I don't expect that to change anytime soon, either. That means that 4th-year veteran Braxton Jones remains on the bench for the foreseeable future.
Of course, this doesn't mean that Jones' NFL journey is over. Before his season-ending injury last year, he was playing some of the best football of his career. He wasn't great, but he was about league-average, which is impressive for a former fifth-round draft pick. He has good instincts, speed, and technique, though struggles with getting overpowered by stronger pass rushers. Plus, Jones has started in 40 NFL games.
It should come as no surprise then that Jones landed on ESPN's list of Top 25 players who could move ahead of the 2025 NFL trade deadline, landing at No. 17. Writing for ESPN, Jeremy Fowler had this to say about the veteran tackle: "Rival teams agree that Jones is a sensible trade candidate after his benching in favor of Theo Benedet and his résumé as a multiyear starter in Chicago. Jones also is in a contract year, and he is now healthy following an ankle issue that plagued him for much of 2025."
Bears don't have the depth to move a dependable veteran at the trade deadline
It's easy to see why Jones is seen as a reasonable trade candidate by NFL clubs. He's got enough experience by now that he could likely be a plug-and-play starter on a new team and would provide a steady floor at left tackle. And after losing his grip on the Bears' starting left tackle job, there doesn't seem to be a clear-cut role for him in Chicago.
However, it would be a mistake for the Bears to move Jones. As Fowler noted, he is in a contract year. That means that the Bears would likely get very little in return should they trade Jones. Furthermore, the Bears' offensive line is only just now becoming competent, but their depth after Jones remains shaky. Excluding Jones, the only other O-linemen on the active roster are Ryan Bates and the rookies Luke Newman and Ozzy Trapilo.
Benedet and Jones could switch roles again
Lastly, let's circle back to Theo Benedet. He had a stellar debut in Week 6 against the Commanders but his up-and-down performance last week against the Saints has seemingly got him in hot water with head coach Ben Johnson. Remember, he went undrafted in 2024, missed the entire season with an injury, and is only now getting his first NFL action. Yes, he has the potential to be one of the biggest draft steals in recent history, but he is very raw and could very well flame out like most other undrafted players.
Should that happen, the Bears are going to need a reliable option to turn to at left tackle. The only player on the roster who could answer that bell is Braxton Jones. It would behoove GM Ryan Poles to keep him around through the end of the season. Worst case scenario, you let him walk in free agency and gain a compensatory pick when he signs elsewhere. Trading him now at a critical juncture in Caleb Williams' development just doesn't make sense.