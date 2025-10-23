The highest-graded offensive lines from NFL Week 7, according to our OL Impact metric:



🛡️ Chiefs - 85.8

🛡️ Bears - 84.8

🛡️ Steelers - 84.1

🛡️ 49ers - 82.9

🛡️ Broncos - 82.1

🛡️ Patriots - 81.7

🛡️ Bengals - 78.9

🛡️ Panthers - 78.9

🛡️ Jaguars - 78.0

🛡️ Giants - 77.9 pic.twitter.com/pkUKxSgWJV