Bears can clinch 2025 NFL playoff berth in Week 16 with help from familiar foe

The Chicago Bears have a chance to do something this weekend that they haven't done since 2020: qualify for the NFL playoffs.

Yes, you read that right. The Bears have a chance to clinch a playoff berth in Week 16, even with two games remaining on their schedule.

First things first: Chicago must defeat the Green Bay Packers on Saturday night. Not only would a win put the Bears in a commanding lead in the NFC North race, but it would also set up a fantastic Sunday with a very real rooting interest for Bears fans.

Assuming Caleb Williams and company take care of business against the Micah Parsons-less Packers, all eyes will turn to the Detroit Lions vs. Pittsburgh Steelers game.

A Steelers win (combined with a Bears win) clinches a 2025 playoff berth for Chicago, according to PlayoffStatus.com.

It's an ironic twist of fate for the Bears, who, if they beat the Packers, will look to the former Green Bay legend and all-time Bears killer, Aaron Rodgers, to punch their ticket to the postseason.

Sure, there's a slight 'ick' to the thought of Rodgers being the reason the Bears lock up a playoff berth, but maybe this is how curses are broken. Maybe it takes the franchise's all-time villain to turn babyface and become a fan-favorite, at least for one week.

The Bears' chances to upend the Packers improved mightily following the season-ending injury to Parsons -- he suffered a torn ACL in Green Bay's loss to the Denver Broncos in Week 15.

I may be sidelined, but I am not defeated. This injury is my greatest test—a moment God allowed to strengthen my testimony. I believe He walks with me through this storm and chose me for this fight because He knew my heart could carry it. I'm deeply grateful to the Packers…

The Bears' offensive line has been a key part of Chicago's success this season, and while they certainly would've put up a fight against Parsons and the hard-to-block Packers' defensive front, having one less thing to worry about isn't the worst thing for this unit, even if it's in unfortunate circumstances.

"They're playing at a super high level," Ben Johnson said of the Bears' offensive line after the Browns game. "I went to sleep last night just thinking about that trap block that Jonah Jackson had with about two minutes left in the half. He absolutely annihilates the three technique. Things like that just put a little smile on my face. Drew's (Dalman) a huge part of what we're doing, but I can't say enough good things about that entire offensive line."

Perhaps, Aaron Rodgers will be a huge part of this season's master plan, too.