Bears may have caught huge break in upcoming rematch with Packers

Though he didn't register a sack in his first game against the Chicago Bears as a Green Bay Packer, superstar pass rusher Micah Parsons was a constant disruption. In the Bears' heartbreaking Week 14 loss to the Packers, Parsons set up shop in Chicago's backfield, constantly beating his man and even forcing his way through double-teams.

However, that may be the only time Chicago has to reckon with Parsons this season. In their Week 15 loss to the Denver Broncos, Parsons suffered a non-contact injury to his knee that is believed to be a torn ACL, according to NFL insider Ian Rapoport, which would end his season immediately.

#Packers edge Micah Parsons, believed to have suffered a torn ACL, finished his season with 12.5 sacks and a significant piece of one of the NFL’s best defenses. But his injury knocks him out for the end of the regular season and beyond. pic.twitter.com/iMpQjwk6Pw — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 15, 2025

If that's the case, and it sure seems to be, then Green Bay's defense has just suffered a blow they can't come back from. Without Parsons, there's no one who can bring the heat on the edge and blow up an offense's plan at the drop of a hat.

And that's not the only major injury to hit Green Bay this week. Both starting right tackle Zac Tom and electric wide receiver Christian Watson left the game and were unable to return, leaving their status for Saturday's game against the Bears in doubt.

'Next man up' applies to every team, not just the Bears

You hate to see major injuries happen to any player, especially a player as beloved and well-respected as Micah Parsons. But football is an inherently violent sport and injuries are a part of it. With Parsons sidelined, it's 'next man up' for the Packers.

The Bears, of course, are no strangers to this sentiment. Their snakebitten defense still has not played a single down with all their starters healthy. Kyler Gordon has returned to IR after appearing in just three games, and Week 15 marked just the second full game for two-time Pro Bowl cornerback Jaylon Johnson. Meanwhile, Tremaine Edmunds remains on IR, and other starters like Tyrique Stevenson and TJ Edwards have missed several games themselves.

No doubt the Bears would prefer to face the Packers at full strength. Every player wants to measure themselves against the best in the business, and missing out on that opportunity is like missing a chance to prove how great they can be. However, Parsons' injury is a significant boost to Chicago's chances of winning the division for the first time since 2018.

If the Bears can beat the Packers next week, they'll take a 1.5-game lead in the NFC North and control their postseason destiny. It would have been inconceivable just three months ago, but there is now a very real possibility that the Bears will be hosting a home playoff game in January.

