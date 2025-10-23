Bears on verge of hottest streak since last NFC North division title
We're not suggesting these Chicago Bears will ultimately threaten the longest winning streak in franchise history, but they're suddenly sneaking up on 2018.
From 1933-34, the Bears of George Halas and Bronko Nagurski won 17 in a row on their way to an NFL Championship. Despite the impressive run by Ben Johnson's current squad, that streak feels pretty safe. But if the Bears beat the Ravens Sunday in Baltimore they will have a five-game winning streak, something the franchise hasn't seen since its last NFC North championship seven years ago.
MORE: Caleb Williams grudgingly pays off lost football game 'bet' with Bears teammate
In that season - led by quarterback Mitch Trubisky and head coach Matt Nagy - the Bears won five in a row to get to 8-3. They finished 12-4 and hosted the Philadelphia Eagles in the Wild Card game ... losing dramatically on kicker Cody Parkey's infamous double-doink missed field goal.
Bears Streaking Toward History
After an ugly 0-2 start, the current Bears have reeled off four straight including back-to-back wins of 25-24 and last week's 12-point victory over the New Orleans Saints in which they produced four takeaways and four sacks.
MORE: Streaking Bears being big underdogs to 1-win Ravens hints at Lamar Jackson injury news
Despite the uncertain status of Ravens' two-time MVP Lamar Jackson, the Bears remain almost a touchdown underdog in Sunday's game. Baltimore's quarterback participated in Wednesday's practice on a limited basis and head coach John Harbaugh said he isn't sure if he'll play against the Bears.