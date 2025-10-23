Bear Digest

Bears on verge of hottest streak since last NFC North division title

With a win Sunday in Baltimore over the Ravens, the Chicago Bears would match their last five-game winning streak from 2018.

Richie Whitt

Mike Dinovo-Imagn Images
In this story:

We're not suggesting these Chicago Bears will ultimately threaten the longest winning streak in franchise history, but they're suddenly sneaking up on 2018.

From 1933-34, the Bears of George Halas and Bronko Nagurski won 17 in a row on their way to an NFL Championship. Despite the impressive run by Ben Johnson's current squad, that streak feels pretty safe. But if the Bears beat the Ravens Sunday in Baltimore they will have a five-game winning streak, something the franchise hasn't seen since its last NFC North championship seven years ago.

MORE: Caleb Williams grudgingly pays off lost football game 'bet' with Bears teammate

In that season - led by quarterback Mitch Trubisky and head coach Matt Nagy - the Bears won five in a row to get to 8-3. They finished 12-4 and hosted the Philadelphia Eagles in the Wild Card game ... losing dramatically on kicker Cody Parkey's infamous double-doink missed field goal.

Bears Streaking Toward History

After an ugly 0-2 start, the current Bears have reeled off four straight including back-to-back wins of 25-24 and last week's 12-point victory over the New Orleans Saints in which they produced four takeaways and four sacks.

MORE: Streaking Bears being big underdogs to 1-win Ravens hints at Lamar Jackson injury news

Despite the uncertain status of Ravens' two-time MVP Lamar Jackson, the Bears remain almost a touchdown underdog in Sunday's game. Baltimore's quarterback participated in Wednesday's practice on a limited basis and head coach John Harbaugh said he isn't sure if he'll play against the Bears.

David Banks-Imagn Images
David Banks-Imagn Images

More Chicago Bears News:

Published
Richie Whitt
RICHIE WHITT

Richie Whitt has been a sports media fixture in Dallas-Fort Worth since graduating from UT-Arlington in 1986. His career is highlighted by successful stints in print (Fort Worth Star-Telegram, Dallas Observer), TV (NBC5) and radio (105.3 The Fan). During his almost 40-year tenure, he's blabbed and blogged on events ranging from Super Bowls to NBA Finals to World Series to Stanley Cups to Olympics to Wimbledons to World Cups. Whitt has been covering the NFL since 1989, and in 1993 authored The 'Boys Are Back, a book chronicling the Dallas Cowboys' run to Super Bowl XXVII.

Home/News