For some reason, the Bears are rumored to be in the running back market this offseason.

Many NFL insiders believe the Chicago Bears will pursue Jaguars RB Travis Etienne if he reaches free agency, per @TonyPauline



This is interesting. 🤔 pic.twitter.com/QuMuVK5mEB — Bearsszn (@bearszn) January 24, 2026

Yeah, that's going to be an easy no from me.

I know D'Andre Swift is entering the final year of his contract, but I would much rather see them tack on a year or two onto the back of that than sign someone he arguably played better than this season. Etienne might've reached the end zone 13 times, but Swift had only 20 fewer yards despite having 37 fewer attempts. The latter also reached the end zone ten times, himself. He also missed a game and surely would've eclipsed Etienne's mark by a wide margin (especially considering Kyle Monangai, put up 176 yards against Cincinnati's league-worst rushing defense in his lone absence).

Swift might not be popular among Bears fans (and he certainly wasn't entering this season), but he deserves his flowers for how well he played. Even while splitting carries with Monangai, he was the Bears' most consistent contributor on the offensive side of the ball this year. I mean, they had the third-best rushing attack in the league. What are we even talking about here?

I know some will say 'oh, their rushing attack is only good because of Ben Johnson', or some give full credit to the offensive line. Fine, they both deserve recognition, too. You're being disingenuous if you're unwilling to admit that Swift played well this year, though.

For the record, I was not a staunch supporter of D'Andre Swift before this season. I was firmly in the 'draft a running back on Day Two' camp last offseason and desperately wanted TreVeyon Henderson or Quinshon Judkins to be on the board when the Bears were on the clock in the second round. I had questions about Swift's contract, vision (!!), and tackle-breaking ability.

He answered all those questions this year, and he did so emphatically. Not only did he have his best statistical season to date (he set career highs in rushing yards and touchdowns), but he also displayed great vision and did a much better job of fighting for yardage this season.

Honestly, I'm very confused by the Bears' reported interest in Etienne. He and Swift are nearly identical players. They both catch the ball well, are highly elusive in space, and can put their head down if they need to. It would basically be a lateral move.

It would only really make sense if Swift were older (they're both 26) or had a much higher contract. However, he will make roughly $8.8 million this season, and the Bears would save $7.5 million if he got cut (which he 100% would). I'd be surprised if Etienne isn't paid roughly the same.

Honestly, I don't think the running back position needs to be addressed whatsoever this offseason. I'm not going to be upset if they don't resign Swift (although doing so could potentially provide some cap relief this season), but I will question their logic if they pull the trigger on Etienne. Swift may have been a popular cut candidate on everyone's radar before the season began, but he earned the right to play out the final year of his deal.

Prioritizing the running back position this offseason would be an example of fixing what is far from broken. The Bears aren't yet in a position to do that.

The defense needs (a lot) of work, and they need to utilize the proper resources to get that side of the ball figured out this offseason.. Not throw a bag at a running back who is just as good as the one they'd be showing the door.