Ranking the Chicago Bears' Most Glaring Weaknesses Entering 2026 Offseason

The Bears outperformed virtually everyone's expectations this season. They were a play away from being a game away from the Super Bowl. No one expected that to be their outcome this season.

Surprisingly, their main weakness all season almost became the driving force that would help them survive another week. Meanwhile, one of their biggest strengths during the regular season (their ability to avoid turnovers on offense) unfortunately sank their chances in the overtime loss against the Rams.

However, recency bias doesn't change anything about where the strengths and weaknesses of the team lie. While the roster construction could get shaken up a bit in the coming weeks, they have a few clear weaknesses across the board, with most of them coming on the defensive side of the ball.

Which positions do the Bears need to prioritize most this offseason?

5. Cornerback

Nov 28, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Chicago Bears cornerback Nahshon Wright (26) celebrates after recovering a fumble against the Philadelphia Eagles during the third quarter of the game at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images | Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

I almost went with linebacker here, but Ryan Poles gave a positive injury update on both Noah Sewell and T.J. Edwards in yesterday's year-end press conference. It sounds like they'll be full-go next season and, while I have questions regarding their athleticism (it seems like the coaching staff does too, considering they used a fourth-round pick on Ruben Hypollite II last year), their presence makes that spot less of a liability. The cornerback position, on the other hand, must be addressed.

First of all, I don't think they'll have enough money to bring Nahshon Wright back this offseason. He simply outplayed the pricetag they'll be willing to pay him. The coaching staff also doesn't seem too fond of Tyrique Stevenson, who will be entering the final year of his rookie deal, anyway. While they might feel somewhat confident in their ability to tap into Zah Frazier's potential, he is as big an unknown as Wright was entering this season (a big one).

They also leave this season not feeling great about Kyler Gordon's durability (and Jaylon Johnson's, to a lesser extent). I could definitely see them addressing the cornerback position on Day Two of the draft.

4. Defensive Tackle

Nov 23, 2025; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bears defensive tackle Gervon Dexter Sr. (99) takes the field prior to a game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images | David Banks-Imagn Images

The Bears have a ton of assets tied up at defensive tackle, but they didn't get nearly enough production out of the position this season. Grady Jarrett is locked in for at least one more season, and he provided more veteran leadership (which, to his credit, is important on a young defense) than impactful plays this year. They also invested second-round picks in Gervon Dexter Sr. and Shemar Turner. While they definitely hope to tap into the latter's potential (and they probably like some of the flashes he showed before getting hurt), he's still an unknown. Meanwhile, the former is entering the final year of his rookie deal and hasn't played well enough, or at least consistently well enough, to warrant a long-term extension.

They will also have to find another run stuffer (desperately) if they decide to let Andrew Billings walk in free agency. Even with the 340-pounder (I think they did him a favor with that listed weight, too) in the fold, they struggled mightily to stop the run last season. Unfortunately, they struggled even more to get pressure from the interior. This may be ranked fourth on this list, but it's a massive need.

3. Defensive End

Oct 26, 2025; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Baltimore Ravens quarterback Tyler Huntley (5) runs with the ball as Chicago Bears defensive end Dayo Odeyingbo (55) chases in the third quarter at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

This one comes with a caveat. I firmly believe the Bears will be drafting an edge rusher in the first round. That is, unless they package it in a deal for All-Pro edge rusher Maxx Crosby (a guy can dream, right?). The only way that I could see them straying away from doing so is if a defensive tackle is at the top of their board, and they like the depth at edge better. In which case, I'd be shocked if they pass up on a second-round edge rusher.

Their pass-rush was their most glaring weakness this season. Dayo Odeyingbo looked like a massive swing and a miss (no one can ever take the first half of the season opener against Minnesota away from him, though). His $22 million dead cap hit means that he'll still be on the roster, but that doesn't mean that they won't be adding high-quality competition. They would also be able to use him more on the inside if they add quality competition on the edge. Montez Sweat showed flashes of dominance but put on a disappearing act just as often. Austin Booker played pretty well down the stretch, but he's better suited for a situational pass-rusher role.

This is a loaded edge rusher class, and the Bears should be able to get a real difference maker at pick 25 if they choose to go down that path. I personally hope they do.

2. Left Tackle

Dec 20, 2025; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams (18) prepares to throw a pass and offensive tackle Ozzy Trapilo (75) blocks against Green Bay Packers defensive end Rashan Gary (52) during the first quarter at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Mike Dinovo-Imagn Images | Mike Dinovo-Imagn Images

The left tackle position wouldn't even be on this list if Ozzy Trapilo hadn't suffered a torn patellar tendon in the Wild Card matchup against the Packers. He completely fortified the left tackle position since taking over the job in Week 12. Alas, here we are.

Caleb Williams has earned the right to be considered the team's franchise quarterback. The coaching staff knows his health is paramount to their success. I don't think they're going to be content by saying 'well, the other four spots along the offensive line are great so we can survive at left tackle until Trapilo returns' Maybe they'd take a similar stance if it were a guard or center (but still, with this staff, probably not), but they're not going to risk it with Williams' blindside. If left tackle isn't addressed with a veteran free agent addition, then I firmly expect it to be early in the draft.

1. Safety

Jan 10, 2026; Chicago, IL, USA; Chicago Bears safety Jaquan Brisker (9) fires up the crowd after a penalty call against the Green Bay Packers during the second half of an NFC Wild Card Round game at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-Imagn Images | Matt Marton-Imagn Images

All five of the safeties on Chicago's roster this season (including C.J. Gardner-Johnson, who played nickel but also has experience on the back end) are pending free agents. They desperately need to address the position this offseason. While Ryan Poles indicated that he wanted to bring Kevin Byard III back, that remains very much up in the air, considering that they haven't reached an agreement yet.

It looks like Jaquan Brisker's time in Chicago is going to come to an end. While he certainly went out with a bang (both against the Rams and by playing every game this season for the first time in his career), his time with the Bears will unfortunately be somewhat marred by injuries. While I think they will prioritize the defensive line in the first round of the draft, I'd be surprised if they don't draft a safety before the end of day two. That is, unless they fail to resign any of the pending free agents on the bac end. Then I could see them grabbing a safety as early as the first.

I just really hope it doesn't come to that.