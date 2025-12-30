Bears' rookies earning incredibly high marks from Pro Football Focus entering Week 18

It's one thing for Chicago Bears fans to feel good about their 2025 NFL Draft class.

It's another for the analytics to back up that excitement.

And boy do the analytics support the fanfare.

Pro Football Focus has been grading every rookie during the 2025 season, and they've compiled a top-15 list that's updated weekly. With one week left in the regular season, the Bears have a legitimate chance at having the two best rookies in the NFL.

Yes, you read that right. The Bears may end up with the two highest-graded rookies in 2025.

It starts with Chicago's first-round pick, tight end Colston Loveland.

After getting off to a slow start, Loveland has skyrocketed to No. 2 on PFF's rankings.

David Banks-Imagn Images

"The 10th overall pick ranks in the top 10 among tight ends in PFF receiving grade (81.4) and receiving yards this season (622)," PFF's Lauren Gray wrote. "Although he does not place highly at the position in yards after the catch (4.9 per reception), he is a top-15 weapon in yards after contact (112) and ranks tied for eighth in catches of 20-plus yards (nine)."

Loveland's 80.7 grade trails only Buffalo Bills tight end Jackson Hawes (86.3). It may be tough for Loveland to catch Hawes in Week 18, but who knows. Maybe the math will end up working out.

Next up is Luther Burden III, whose incredible December has pushed him up to No. 4 on Pro Football Focus' list.

"The second-round pick from Missouri has 44 catches for 617 yards this season," Gray wrote. "He ranks third among all receivers in yards per route run (2.67), passer rating when targeted (124.5) and yards after the catch per reception (7.1). He ranks eighth in PFF receiving grade for December (83.1)."

And don't forget about left tackle Ozzy Trapilo and running back Kyle Monangai. While neither rookie cracked PFF's top 15, they've certainly proven to be critical building blocks as the Ben Johnson era continues in 2026 and beyond.