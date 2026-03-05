Bears Trading Receiver DJ Moore to Bills Ahead of Free Agency

The Chicago Bears are trading star receiver DJ Moore to the Buffalo Bills, just days away from the start of the 2026 NFL free agency period. ESPN's NFL insider Adam Schefter was the first to break the news on Thursday morning.

ESPN sources: the Chicago Bears are working to finalize a trade that would send WR D.J. Moore to the Buffalo Bills.



Compensation still is being discussed, and the trade cannot be processed until the new league year begins, but both sides are pushing to make it happen. pic.twitter.com/pMM4pvGFaZ — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 5, 2026

Moore's future with the Bears was up in the air after end-of-season interviews, when both general manager Ryan Poles and head coach Ben Johnson praised his work ethic and his value to the team, but failed to mention anything about a long-term commitment. This move may not take anyone by surprise, but it's a big trade, nonetheless.

The Chicago Bears and DJ Moore were on different timelines

The Bears and DJ Moore had agreed to terms on a four-year, $110 million extension in 2024, a well-deserved deal for Moore after his 1,300-yard season in 2023. But he never got anywhere close to that level of production again. The 2024 season was pure chaos from a coaching standpoint, and in 2025, both quarterback Caleb Williams and head coach Ben Johnson seemed to favor younger receiving options like receiver Rome Odunze and rookie tight end Colston Loveland.

At the end of the day, Moore and the Bears were no longer a good fit. Moore was scheduled to earn over $28 million in 2026, and yet he looked like the third option at best in this offense. The Bears are already tight up against the 2026 NFL salary cap, and we don't know yet how much relief they'll get from this trade, but this should help them quite a bit. The Bears still need to address a feeble pass rush unit that was among the league's worst in 2025, and Drew Dalman's shocking retirement leaves a massive hole at center.

The Bottom Line

Moore leaves Chicago on good terms and will forever be a legend in the hearts and minds of Bears fans. After all, it was Moore who caught the game-winning pass in overtime against the Green Bay Packers in Week 16, plunging a dagger into Green Bay's hopes of a Super Bowl run and helping secure Chicago's first division title since 2018.

As for the Bills, they're getting a badly needed alpha WR1 for quarterback Josh Allen. With Keon Coleman not living up to his lofty draft expectations, the Bills needed to make a serious change to their wide receiver room, and that's exactly what they've got now.