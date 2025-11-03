Bears’ Week 9 offensive explosion could shake up fantasy football lineups
The Chicago Bears put up 47 points against the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 9, and there were a few breakout performers who spearheaded the team's best offensive output of the season.
Caleb Williams was an all-purpose threat as a passer, runner, and receiver, totaling four touchdowns (three passing, one receiving) and 375 total yards.
Rookie running back Kyle Monangai ran for 176 yards (6.8 yards per carry) in his first NFL start.
First-round pick Colston Loveland had his breakout game of 2025, catching six passes for 118 yards and two touchdowns.
And with all of these eye-popping numbers comes an expected shift in the fantasy football landscape as fantasy playoffs inch ever so close.
"The Bears had moved to a 50-50 split at running backs in recent weeks," Pro Football Focus's Nathan Jahnke wrote. "This likely had more to do with Swift’s injury than Monangai playing well. However, it wouldn’t be surprising if this remains a 50-50 split once Swift is fully healthy, given how well Monangai has played this season. Swift has been the better receiver this season, and at the very least, he will remain the passing-down back once he’s healthy. However, it’s at least possible that Monangai becomes the primary rusher going forward."
I don't think there's any doubt that Monangai will be the Bears' primary runner after what he put on display against the Bengals.
He ran with patience, vision, burst, and power.
If you're a fantasy manager who's relied on D'Andre Swift as a starter, it might be time to look elsewhere.
And if you're one of the many managers who've struggled to find a linchpin at tight end? Loveland could be your guy moving forward. Ther
"There is a decent chance Kmet misses a week, considering his recent injury along with the concussion in this game," Jahnke wrote. "Loveland should be a top waiver-wire target at tight end for next week, as he has a fine matchup against the New York Giants. There is also a chance that Loveland starts playing an even higher percentage of the snaps going forward after his big game this week."
It's also time to seriously consider Caleb Williams as a top-five fantasy quarterback moving forward. He admitted after the Bengals game that he has to use his athletic ability as a runner more, and he did that in Week 9 to the tune of 53 rushing yards. If he continues with that mentality, he'll be a lethal weapon in the fantasy football postseason.