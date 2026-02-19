Chicago Bears' 2025 NFL Draft Earns Awesome Regrade After NFC North Title Season

Bleacher Report handed the Chicago Bears an 'A' in its 2025 NFL Draft regrade, and, honestly, it's hard to argue with it.

When you win your first NFC North title since 2018, your draft class is going to get re-examined through a different lens. As Bleacher Report wrote, "The Chicago Bears finally experienced a significant turnaround, with their latest rookie class playing a large part."

And that's not hyperbole.

Colston Loveland, the Bears' first-round pick, is a big reason why.

The 10th overall pick didn't explode out of the gate after offseason shoulder surgery slowed his development. But by December, he wasn't just productive; he was a key part of Ben Johnson's offense. Loveland finished the regular season leading the Bears in receptions, receiving yards, and tied for first with six touchdown catches.

For a rookie tight end, that's a massive stat line.

The highest-graded rookie in the 2025 season:



COLSTON LOVELAND 🐻 pic.twitter.com/X7L2ZU9Hxz — PFF (@PFF) February 12, 2026

Loveland's ability to win on all three levels of the passing game was something the Bears haven't had at the position in years. He's on the launching pad to become the best pass-catching tight end in the NFL by next season.

Then there's Luther Burden III.

Burden's usage evolved as the season progressed, too, and it was noted by Bleacher Report when assessing his impact. "Once December began, Burden provided the Bears with 390 receiving yards."

That's a big number. He flashed the kind of talent that's reserved for 1,300-yard guys, which Burden could eclipse next season. His after-the-catch ability looked like a cheat code at times.

Ozzy Trapilo, one of the Chicago Bears' three second-round picks, looked like he was set to stabilize the left tackle spot until an unfortunate knee injury put his short-term future in doubt. Hopefully, he'll reach a full return by some point in 2026, but it's anyone's guess when he'll be ready for in-game action.

And let's not forget about running back Kyle Monangai.

Kyle Monangai is a perfect example of how important pad level is as a running back



He’s so tough and so low to the ground. Just bounces off of guys pic.twitter.com/fFEE3gHa3f — Jacob Infante (@jacobinfante24) January 19, 2026

A seventh-round pick finishing fifth among rookies and 24th overall in rushing yards, despite being stuck behind D'Andre Swift on the depth chart, is incredible value. He gave the Bears legitimate depth and physicality and could be poised to overtake Swift as Chicago's RB1 next year.

Colston Loveland became a primary weapon. Luther Burden became a difference-maker. Ozzy Trapilo looked the part of a long-term starting left tackle. And Kyle Monangai conjured memories of Beast Mode.

So, yeah, an 'A' feels justified.