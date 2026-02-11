Rome Odunze Sends Powerful Message About Bears' Rookie Class After Breakout Season

The Chicago Bears' 2025 season wasn't just about Caleb Williams' development or Ben Johnson's incredible first year on the job. It was also about the emergence of rookie talent, and wide receiver Rome Odunze summed it up perfectly.

Speaking with Yahoo Sports' Matt Harmon, Odunze didn't hesitate when asked about the impact that Colston Loveland, Luther Burden, and Kyle Monangai had on the Bears' breakout season.

"It was awesome, man. I mean, to see their emergence throughout the season and their, you know, more prolific role within the offense as the season goes on, just seeing their playmaking ability was dope, man," Odunze said.

Odunze was particularly high on Burden.

"Luther, you know... Somebody said it on the team, KB said it, that whenever he gets the ball, it feels like a punt return, like it's about to be a highlight play," Odunze said. "You know, he has a tremendous ability to do that."

Burden ended the season with 47 catches for 652 yards and two touchdowns.

The biggest breakout star from the Chicago Bears' rookie class was Loveland. He gave Ben Johnson flexibility on offense as a tight end who can block in-line and win with route-running on all three levels of the field.

"And then you go to Loveland and his catching ability and, you know, all over the field, and he's a tight end that can, you know, block with the best of them and can run routes with the best of them as well," Odunze said.

Loveland ended his rookie season as the Chicago Bears' receiving leader. He totaled 58 catches for 713 yards and six scores.

And don't forget about seventh-round pick, Kyle Monangai, who Odunze acknowledged had a great season. He brought energy and a smash-mouth edge to the running game. His role grew throughout the season, and there's a chance he will unseat D'Andre Swift as the Bears' RB1 in 2026.

When players like Rome Odunze are openly excited about the rookie class, it tells you something. The foundation of the Bears' roster is strong and is being built the right way: through the NFL Draft.

Ryan Poles has been on a heater in the NFL Draft over the last two years, and he'll look to continue his hot streak in the 2026 NFL Draft, where the Bears hold the No. 25 pick overall.