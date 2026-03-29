Chicago Bears Named Candidate for Blockbuster Trade Involving Superstar Edge Rusher

The Chicago Bears came into the offseason with a need along the edge, but that need has yet to be addressed.

Chicago is in good shape with Montez Sweat on one side of the defensive line, but there remains a question mark opposite him.

The Bears are hoping Dayo Odeyingbo can get healthy and return to the form we saw in 2023 when he was with the Indianapolis Colts, but that might be expecting too much.

Knowing that, we'd expect the Bears to continue exploring all options the rest of the offseason as the team looks to load up ahead of a campaign in which it has Super Bowl aspirations.

Bears named possible trade suitor for Myles Garrett

Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett. | Katie Stratman-Imagn Images

In an article naming possible trade destinations for seven-time All-Pro edge rusher Myles Garrett, Bleacher Report's Gary Davenport listed the Bears among them.

"If nothing else, it's a move that would show that the Bears are all-in on winning a Super Bowl while Caleb Williams is still on his rookie contract," Davenport said.

There has been rampant trade speculation surrounding Garrett in recent days after the Cleveland Browns modified his contract.

The Browns' reasoning for doing so is to create more cap flexibility in the years to come, but in turn the Browns also made it easier to trade Garrett if they choose to go that route at some point, as Jason Fitzgerald of Over The Cap explained.

"All this does is give the team the maximum flexibility to trade Garrett assuming they were to get him to waive a his no trade clause. I guess there is also the soft factor of having everyone on the team have a similar exercise date," Fitzgerald said.

Unfortunately for teams that would be interested in acquiring Garrett, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reports the Browns are "adamant" that he isn't available.

But, as we know, nothing is ever set in stone in this league and it isn't out of the realm of possibility that Garrett requests a trade like he did in 2025 if Cleveland doesn't right the ship soon.

Considering their interest in trading for Maxx Crosby, we suspect the Bears would also have interest in a trade for Garrett if he becomes available at any point.