A Telling Draft Report puts Bears' Caleb Williams Under the Microscope

The pressure is always on quarterbacks in the NFL, and Caleb Williams is no different despite his reputation as the Iceman.

As Williams approaches this season on which the Bears will base their decision for a fifth-year option or even a contract extension, there is naturally even more pressure.

It's probably not fair considering Williams' first season was a complete washout because he spent it toiling without proper tutelage in an offense lacking direction.

That's life in the NFL and then he switched offenses for Year 2, which was another immediate setback.

Mitchell Trubisky and Justin Fields knew what all of that was about. With Williams, it can be different because he's in the same offense in Year 3 after a good jump in Year 2. Still, nothing is guaranteed in the NFL. Even Icemen can melt

The pressure is ratcheted up on him now for 2026 even more based on what Albert Breer of SI.com wrote regarding the 2027 NFL Draft.

Breer points out no 2027 first-round picks have been traded to date, and this is unusual considering how many deals came down on draft day or days preceding the 2026 draft. The reason for this, he surmises, is how many good quarterbacks could be available in the draft for 2027.

Caleb Williams says Ben Johnson was pretty upset at first about his wild TD against the Rams.



Caleb then broke down his thought process during the play.



Even Maxx Crosby couldn’t believe it. pic.twitter.com/KAlqzoHUKP — Dave (@davebftv) February 17, 2026

The picks, he said, "...have been treated like gold."

Early QBs can help Bears two ways

There could be five or six quarterbacks go in the first dozen picks.

If you're a team like the Bears, who figure they can make another playoff run but are still lacking edge rushers, running backs, and possibly even a tackle, this is good because it will push players down to them at need positions in the draft.

Imagine waking up and looking at this list of quarterbacks in the 2027 NFL Draft and being stuck with Fernando Mendoza. pic.twitter.com/Xqb8K6VS3e — FIRST ROUND MOCK (@firstroundmock) April 27, 2026

Breer points out Ohio State wide receiver Jeremiah Smith, Texas edge Colin Simmons, South Carolina edge Dylan Stewart, and Notre Dame cornerback Leonard Moore—that should be available later than they normally would be taken because of all the quarterbacks who could go early in the draft.

Dante Moore, Arch Manning, Jayden Maiava, Darien Mensah, CJ Carr and several others could pop up. However, as CBS Sports' Ryan Wilson points out "...what looks "impossibly deep" in May often turns out to be "slim pickins' 10 months later."

As of now it looks like a bumper crop pushing down need players to where the Bears hope to draft.

The 2027 QB class could be the best of all time.



- Arch Manning

- Dante Moore

- Julian Sayin

- CJ Carr

- Darian Mensah

- Sam Leavitt

- Drew Mestemaker

- Trinidad Chambliss

- Brendan Sorsby

- LaNorris Sellers pic.twitter.com/vs4PYR2DZC — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) May 2, 2026

Then again, if Williams struggles in Year 2 or doesn't make the stride as a higher percentage quarterback they had hoped, the large pool of quarterbacks could be inviting to Johnson.

After all, Williams wasn't one of the guys the Johnson-Ryan Poles draft collective came up with because it happened in 2024 when Matt Eberflus was coach.

Johnson could eventually have less allegiance to his comeback quarterback of last year if this season becomes one of disappointment.

SleeperCFB Way Too Early 2027 Mock Draft



- Dante Moore QB1

- Two First Round RBs

- Five First Round QBs pic.twitter.com/1NK0xDEKHu — SleeperCFB (@SleeperCFB) April 28, 2026

It's not something Bears fans would want to think about. They should focus instead on how they'll get a better chance at finally drafting an edge rusher for now.

During the 2026 season, Williams will get the chance to prove himself all over again and make sure there is no buyer hesitancy or even remorse when it comes to investing in his future.

𝗧𝗥𝗘𝗡𝗗𝗜𝗡𝗚: Bears superstar QB Caleb Williams was spotted in the VIP section at Coachella with Kylie and Kendall Jenner.



Caleb is already the face of the NFL.



The Iceman cannot be stopped…



🥶🥶🥶 pic.twitter.com/qzckosZIqv — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) April 12, 2026

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