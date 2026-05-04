A Telling Draft Report puts Bears' Caleb Williams Under the Microscope
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The pressure is always on quarterbacks in the NFL, and Caleb Williams is no different despite his reputation as the Iceman.
As Williams approaches this season on which the Bears will base their decision for a fifth-year option or even a contract extension, there is naturally even more pressure.
It's probably not fair considering Williams' first season was a complete washout because he spent it toiling without proper tutelage in an offense lacking direction.
That's life in the NFL and then he switched offenses for Year 2, which was another immediate setback.
Mitchell Trubisky and Justin Fields knew what all of that was about. With Williams, it can be different because he's in the same offense in Year 3 after a good jump in Year 2. Still, nothing is guaranteed in the NFL. Even Icemen can melt
The pressure is ratcheted up on him now for 2026 even more based on what Albert Breer of SI.com wrote regarding the 2027 NFL Draft.
Breer points out no 2027 first-round picks have been traded to date, and this is unusual considering how many deals came down on draft day or days preceding the 2026 draft. The reason for this, he surmises, is how many good quarterbacks could be available in the draft for 2027.
The picks, he said, "...have been treated like gold."
Early QBs can help Bears two ways
There could be five or six quarterbacks go in the first dozen picks.
If you're a team like the Bears, who figure they can make another playoff run but are still lacking edge rushers, running backs, and possibly even a tackle, this is good because it will push players down to them at need positions in the draft.
Breer points out Ohio State wide receiver Jeremiah Smith, Texas edge Colin Simmons, South Carolina edge Dylan Stewart, and Notre Dame cornerback Leonard Moore—that should be available later than they normally would be taken because of all the quarterbacks who could go early in the draft.
Dante Moore, Arch Manning, Jayden Maiava, Darien Mensah, CJ Carr and several others could pop up. However, as CBS Sports' Ryan Wilson points out "...what looks "impossibly deep" in May often turns out to be "slim pickins' 10 months later."
As of now it looks like a bumper crop pushing down need players to where the Bears hope to draft.
Then again, if Williams struggles in Year 2 or doesn't make the stride as a higher percentage quarterback they had hoped, the large pool of quarterbacks could be inviting to Johnson.
After all, Williams wasn't one of the guys the Johnson-Ryan Poles draft collective came up with because it happened in 2024 when Matt Eberflus was coach.
Johnson could eventually have less allegiance to his comeback quarterback of last year if this season becomes one of disappointment.
It's not something Bears fans would want to think about. They should focus instead on how they'll get a better chance at finally drafting an edge rusher for now.
During the 2026 season, Williams will get the chance to prove himself all over again and make sure there is no buyer hesitancy or even remorse when it comes to investing in his future.
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Gene Chamberlain has covered the Chicago Bears full time as a beat writer since 1994 and prior to this on a part-time basis for 10 years. He covered the Bears as a beat writer for Suburban Chicago Newspapers, the Daily Southtown, Copley News Service and has been a contributor for the Daily Herald, the Associated Press, Bear Report, CBS Sports.com and The Sporting News. He also has worked a prep sports writer for Tribune Newspapers and Sun-Times newspapers.