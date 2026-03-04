Chicago Bears Face Big Decision on Tyler Linderbaum in 2026 Free Agency

The Chicago Bears suddenly have a major question at center following the unexpected retirement of Drew Dalman. As Chicago evaluates its options ahead of the 2026 offseason, one name continues to surface as the top potential replacement: Tyler Linderbaum.

The problem? Signing Linderbaum may require a historic contract.

Tyler Linderbaum Could Reset the Center Market in 2026 Free Agency

According to ESPN’s latest free agency analysis, Linderbaum is expected to command a record-setting deal if he reaches the open market.

“It isn't a question of whether Linderbaum tops the center market. The question is how much he'll exceed the $18 million per year currently made by the Chiefs' Creed Humphrey as part of the largest center contract in history," ESPN wrote. "Linderbaum has shined in multiple iterations of the Ravens' running game and has several teams lined up for his services, should he successfully get out of Baltimore.”

That benchmark, set by Creed Humphrey, already represents the most lucrative contract for a center in NFL history.

If Linderbaum surpasses that number, his next deal could push well beyond $18 million per year, an enormous investment at a position that traditionally sits below tackles and guards in salary hierarchy.

Why Tyler Linderbaum Would Fit the Chicago Bears

Even with the price tag, Linderbaum checks many of the boxes the Bears would prioritize in a center.

During his time with the Baltimore Ravens, he has developed into one of the most technically sound and athletic interior linemen in the NFL. His mobility, leverage, and ability to operate in multiple run schemes have helped Baltimore maintain one of the league’s most consistent rushing attacks.

For Chicago, the appeal is obvious after Drew Dalman’s sudden retirement. The Bears now have an unexpected void at center, forcing the front office to evaluate high-level replacements who can step into the starting lineup.

A player like Tyler Linderbaum would immediately address that void. In fact, he’d be an upgrade. His ability to handle protection calls, communicate adjustments along the offensive line, and anchor the interior would provide the stability Chicago lost when Dalman stepped away.

The Financial Reality of Tyler Linderbaum for the Bears

The biggest obstacle to Chicago pursuing Linderbaum may be financial.

The Bears are sifting through tighter salary cap flexibility in 2026 compared to recent seasons. Committing more than $18 million annually to a center would represent one of the largest financial decisions the team has ever made. Ryan Poles would quite literally reset the center market.

Poles has typically prioritized value and roster flexibility rather than market-resetting contracts.

If Linderbaum truly becomes the most expensive center in NFL history, Chicago may have to weigh whether that level of spending aligns with its broader roster-building strategy.

What Happens Next

The key question is whether Linderbaum actually reaches the open market.

Baltimore could still pursue a long-term extension. But if negotiations stall, teams across the league, including the Bears, are expected to monitor the situation closely.

With Drew Dalman no longer in the picture, Chicago’s search for stability at center has become one of the most important storylines of the offseason.

The Bears will almost certainly be among the teams evaluating whether Tyler Linderbaum is worth the massive investment that’s expected to sign him.