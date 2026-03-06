DJ Moore Trade Opens Door for Chicago Bears to Target Maxx Crosby, Tyler Linderbaum

The Chicago Bears changed the direction of their offseason when they traded wide receiver D. J. Moore to the Buffalo Bills.

Beyond the draft compensation, the move reshaped Chicago’s 2026 free agency outlook.

The trade cleared approximately $16.5 million in salary cap space and added a valuable second-round pick, giving general manager Ryan Poles significantly more flexibility as the new league year approaches.

That flexibility could open the door to two high-profile possibilities that have already surfaced in offseason speculation: a trade for Maxx Crosby or a free-agent pursuit of Tyler Linderbaum.

The Maxx Crosby Trade Suddenly Looks More Realistic for the Bears

Before the Moore trade, acquiring Crosby would have been extremely difficult from both a cap and asset standpoint.

Now, Chicago is in a much better position to pursue a deal if the Las Vegas Raiders decide to explore moving their All-Pro pass rusher.

Crosby remains one of the most disruptive defenders in the NFL and would instantly upgrade Chicago’s pass rush. Pairing Crosby with Montez Sweat could give the Bears one of the most dangerous edge duos in the conference.

From a roster-building perspective, the timing also makes sense. Chicago’s defense has struggled to generate consistent pressure without blitzing, and adding a premier edge rusher could transform the unit.

The additional draft capital from the Moore trade also provides Chicago with more resources to close a deal.

Tyler Linderbaum Could Become a Bears' Free Agency Target

While edge rusher has dominated offseason headlines, center may now be the Bears’ most urgent roster need.

That changed dramatically when Drew Dalman unexpectedly announced his retirement at age 27.

The sudden vacancy in the middle of the offensive line places added importance on Chicago’s approach to free agency.

Linderbaum has developed into one of the league’s top centers during his time with the Baltimore Ravens. If he reaches the open market, he would immediately become one of the most sought-after interior linemen available.

After Dalman’s retirement, pursuing a proven player like Linderbaum becomes a far more logical offseason move, even at his projected cost of $20 million per season.

The Bigger Picture for the Bears’ Offseason

The Moore trade appears to signal a broader strategy from the Bears’ front office.

Chicago is attempting to balance three priorities simultaneously:

Maintaining financial flexibility

Adding impact talent on defense

Protecting its young franchise quarterback

Creating cap space while adding draft capital gives Poles multiple pathways to achieve those goals.

Whether that flexibility ultimately leads to a blockbuster trade for Maxx Crosby, a major free-agent signing like Tyler Linderbaum, or a combination of both remains to be seen.

But one thing is clear: the Bears’ offseason strategy became far more aggressive the moment the DJ Moore trade was completed.