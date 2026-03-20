Coby Bryant Sends Clear Message About Potentially Facing Seahawks in Bears Debut

A potential Week 1 matchup just got a little more interesting for the Chicago Bears, and a little more personal for one of their newest defenders.

New Bears safety Coby Bryant made it clear he wouldn’t mind opening the 2026 season against his former team, the Seattle Seahawks, especially if it means being in the building for their Super Bowl celebration.

Coby Bryant Embraces Potential Revenge Game in Seattle

Bryant didn’t shy away from the idea when discussing the possibility during an appearance on Up & Adams.

“I wouldn’t mind starting the season off out there, honestly,” Bryant said. “Weather will be nice. The whole world will be watching.”

Needless to say, Bryant is embracing the possibility.

After finishing last season in Seattle and helping the Seahawks win Super Bowl LX, Bryant now finds himself on a Bears team striving to get there. A Week 1 showdown would immediately put him in a high-stakes, emotionally charged spot against his former team.

Why This Bears-Seahawks Matchup Makes Too Much Sense

From a league perspective, this is exactly the kind of opener the NFL loves.

You have:

The defending Super Bowl champions raising their banner

A rising Bears team coming off a deep playoff push

A former Seahawk returning in a new uniform

It checks every box for a prime-time spotlight game.

What It Would Mean for the Bears

For the Bears, this wouldn’t be just another season opener. It would be confirmation that they've arrived as a must-watch team.

An opening day win in Seattle, on banner night, against the defending champions, would immediately legitimize their place among the NFC’s top contenders. It would also set the tone for a team still building around quarterback Caleb Williams and a young, ascending roster.

Bryant would have a chance to make a signature play or two in his first game with his new team (and his first game against his old team).

The Bigger Picture for Chicago’s 2026 Season

Bryant is expected to immediately become one of the leaders of the Chicago Bears' defense. And there's no better way for him to establish that role than by having a few of those signature plays in an upset win over the champs.

Bryant brings championship experience and familiarity with high-pressure environments to the Bears as he leads a new safety unit that lost both Kevin Byard and Jaquan Brisker this offseason. If Chicago is serious about taking the next step in 2026, players like Bryant will be expected to deliver in moments exactly like this.

A Week 1 showdown in Seattle would offer that opportunity right away. And based on his comments, Bryant is more than ready for it.