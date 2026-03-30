Hammond Mayor More Confident Than Ever the Bears Will Leave Illinois

While the Illinois legislature, Chicago politicians, and even Bernie Sanders , have combined to thwart attempts by the Bears to move, fans in Illinois might find it surprising that the mayor of Hammond, Ind., has full confidence his state has won the stadium battle.

Hammond Mayor Thomas McDermott said the Bears will not only wind up in Indiana, but that they have planned to go there all along.

“The Bears had already made their mind up before most of the public found out about it,” McDermott said, according to the Gary Post-Tribune's Doug Ross.

The Bears' stadium project has already passed in Indiana and while speaking at a northwest Indiana economic development function, a group of officials from that area seemed so confident that they were dividing up the Bears for their own communities.

“Can I have a practice field over here?” Michigan City Mayor Angie Nelson Deuitch asked, according to Ross.

It's been widely source-reported in Chicago media that the Bears will remain at Halas Hall in Lake Forest, Ill. for their practice facilities.

"I think eventually you’re going to see Chicago Bears living in Porter County on the lake right there,” McDermott told the gathering. “This project is going to affect all of us in northwest Indiana.”

In stadium news, Hammond Mayor McDermott states that the Chicago Bears minds are made up to move to Hammond. "The Bears had already made their mind up before most of the public found out about it." #Bears



Also, more stadium infrastructure news here: https://t.co/Kmd2Z8ij7C — Ben Devine (@Chicago_NFL) March 30, 2026

The whole thing is going to come together quickly, McDermott said.

“It’s domed, and it’s mid-December, and there’s 65,000 people in there,” McDermott commented.

McDermott says no residents would be displaced by the new stadium, but businesses would. In fact, it seems some could already be.

Conversations in Springfield about a new Chicago Bears stadium in Arlington Heights are heating up, and the village's mayor said a decision on a stadium deal could come by the end of the month. https://t.co/3rAYn2nTib — CBS Chicago (@cbschicago) March 21, 2026

It's gotten pretty serious in Indiana. McDermott said businesses have begun calling city hall to ask what is going on after state officials started saying they were buying out area businesses. The mayor said he had no idea what the callers were talking about but this seems unlikely with the way speculators work.

McDermott anticipates the stadium will start an influx of Illinoisans and businesses to northwest Indiana.

Mega Bill for Tax Incentive for Chicago Bears Won’t Get Vote Until at Least April 7, 2026: The “mega projects” tax inventive bill needed to benefit the Chicago Bears and Arlington Heights as a choice for the Chicago Bears new stadium,… https://t.co/U9XtpxHUjB Go to CARDINAL NEWS — Cardinal News (@EarlyReport) March 27, 2026

“It’s going to be a steady drumbeat for that going forward," McDermott told the gathering.

The Bears have been waiting to give Illinois' slow-moving government a chance to work in getting them infrastructure and tax certainty legislation for their property in Arlington Heights. Nothing has happened beyond passage through a House committee. It hasn't been voted on yet.

City officials want to be paid money the team doesn't owe as some sort of retribution if they leave the city limits for Arlington Heights. Going to Indiana would likely allow the Bears to do pretty much what they want, and for a better deal than they could get by staying in the suburbs on their own property.

Chicago Bears going from Arlington Heights to a toxic dumb site in Hammond, Indiana because property taxes are too high in Illinois and the State of Indiana will pay for a stadium is the total boomer luxury communism we deserve — Frank Calabrese (@FrankCalabrese) February 19, 2026

If the Bears move to Hammond, Chicago would have little control over the situation. So they got Sanders to co-sponsor a federal bill that would require pro teams to be put up for sale if they sought to move out of their state—obviously targeting the Bears. Whether such legislation would ever gain enough support to pass seems unlikely, and it's even less likely it would hold up in courts after numerous teams in all sports have been allowed to leave their cities for better venues.

The NFL requires teams leaving their cities to get permission from a three-quarters vote of the league if it's out of their immediate market. Hammond is well within the Chicago sphere and not subject to a vote of the league.

The Bears need to bite the bullet and move to Indiana already. The crooks in Illinois have wasted years of their time, and now a Vermont senator is butting in where he doesn’t belong.https://t.co/H4YoXvOvQR — Pete (@Pete_Martuneac) March 27, 2026

What team president Kevin Warren and owner George McCaskey think about the state's progress in efforts to help the Bears land at Arlington Heights, the city's attempts to prevent it, and the Indiana stadium could become more apparent in the next few days.

Both usually speak at the owners meetings that have begun in Phoenix.

As lawmakers returned to Springfield Tuesday, Gov. JB Pritzker said that a deal to get a Bears stadium in Arlington Heights “needs to happen sooner rather than later,” but is in the hands of the state legislature. pic.twitter.com/FWi1hc3PmO — Northwest Herald - Shaw Local (@nwherald) March 25, 2026

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