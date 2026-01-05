Colston Loveland might've just put up a playoff preview against Detroit

Colston Loveland looks every bit like one of the league's most potent weapons at the tight end position.

Colston Loveland looks like a future All Pro at TE.



Such a weapon to all levels of the field. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) January 4, 2026

While the Bears might not have come away with a win in the regular season finale against Detroit, the rookie TE still put on a show. He finished the game with ten catches for 91 yards and had the game-tying touchdown late in the fourth quarter.

Loveland finished the game with nine more targets (13) than the second-place receiver (Luther Burden III with 4) and had at least one catch on every drive for the Bears before their last one. It would be an understatement to say the passing game went through 84 today.

Another touchdown for Colston Loveland



Along with 10 catches for 91 yardspic.twitter.com/P2PZtvFDB1 — Jake B 〽️ (@MichFootballBEL) January 5, 2026

The 21-year-old finished the year with 58 catches for 713 yards, leading the team in both categories. He became the first rookie to lead the team in the latter statistic since Willie Gault accomplished the feat in 1983.

It also seems like Loveland is just getting started.

He only had five catches and nine targets through the first five weeks. His role steadily increased from there, and he has really seemed to get his feet underneath him over the past two weeks, as he finished the 49ers game with six catches for 94 yards and a touchdown.

The playbook is now fully open for Loveland, and Ben Johnson is using that fact to his advantage. The big guy lines up all over the field, and he's got the athleticism to pull it off. He's an absolute mismatch in the same vein as Travis Kelce or... Rob Gronkowski?

Tom Brady has called a handful of Bears games from the booth this year, and he certainly sees the comparison.

Tom Brady on Colston Loveland:



“He’s like a mini Gronk”



Best compliment to get as a Rookie TE. pic.twitter.com/1bvNrj6nVa — BearsMuse (@ChiBearsMuse) January 4, 2026

With the playoffs right around the corner, Loveland is heating up at the right time for Chicago. They have a matchup with Green Bay on the horizon, and they'll be relying on him heavily to sustain drives and keep the Packers' occasionally potent offense off the field.

It feels safe to assume that he'll play a bigger role than he did in the first two matchups against the Packers, when he had 29 and 30 yards, respectively.

I know the Bears might not have come out with a win in either of the previous two contests, but Loveland has proven to be one of their best (if not the best) weapons. It's hard to argue with feeding him as much as possible.