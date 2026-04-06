Mock Trade for Bears to Acquire DT Dexter Lawrence Includes Picks and a Player

The Chicago Bears may have missed the boat on the Maxx Crosby trade saga, but they could still pull off a blockbuster deal for a superstar defender. ESPN insider Adam Schefter broke the news on Monday that two-time All-Pro defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence has requested a trade from the New York Giants.

ESPN sources: Giants All-Pro defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence has requested a trade and he will not be participating in the team’s off-season workout program that opens Tuesday.



Lawrence and the Giants have been through two off seasons attempting to negotiate a contract… pic.twitter.com/WUSTNxmeGh — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) April 6, 2026

This is exactly the kind of player for whom Bears general manager Ryan Poles should be ready to make an aggressive push. Forget about Lawrence's down year in 2025. The New York Giants were a dumpster fire in 2025, and the front office cleaned house with the coaching staff. Lawrence is still a three-time Pro Bowler and two-time All-Pro, and he would single-handedly elevate the entire defense to near-championship caliber.

The Bears' salary cap situation isn't nearly as bad as it seems, either. They currently have less than a million dollars available, but could immediately free up tens of millions of dollars in cap space with restructured contracts, and they wouldn’t even have to add void years if they didn’t want to.

What would a Bears’ trade for Dexter Lawrence look like?

NFL insiders don’t seem to have a firm idea of what it would take for the Giants to trade Lawrence. Connor Hughes, who covers both the Giants and the Jets for SNY, has heard several different numbers, from a late first-round pick in the upcoming 2026 NFL draft, a 2027 first-round pick, or a package of a second and fifth-round pick.

Surveying teams across the NFL on Dexter Lawrence. No consensus on what his value is. It's difficult to determine because, sources told @snytv, because you've seen complete dominance ... then questions in 2025 on work ethic/shape/drop in production.



The need for a new contract,… — Connor Hughes (@Connor_J_Hughes) April 6, 2026

I have no sources and no information, but that last option sounds much too low. I’m not inclined to believe that the Giants would move Lawrence for that. The first option sounds good, as the Bears do indeed possess a late first-round pick, but I still don’t think that’s sufficient to get a deal done. I think the Bears would have to offer something close to what the New York Jets got from the Dallas Cowboys to acquire Quinnen Williams.

That deal was a package of a 2027 first-round pick, a 2026 second-round pick, and defensive tackle Mazi Smith. Using this deal as a benchmark, and recognizing that Lawrence’s trade value is slightly less than Williams’ (three Pro Bowls for the former vs four for the latter), I would think a deal could be reached by offering the Giants the No. 25 pick in this month’s draft, a third-rounder in 2027, and Gervon Dexter.

Alternatively, if the Bears really want to keep the No. 25 pick, they could package together both of their second-round picks, plus a 2027 third-rounder and Dexter, and see if the Giants would accept that deal.

The Bottom Line

The Bears may not think they are a star defensive tackle away from competing for a Super Bowl, and swinging this blockbuster trade would be out of character for the Ryan Poles. However, the clock is ticking on Caleb Williams’ rookie contract. In no time at all, Poles will have to sign Caleb Williams to a massive contract extension, which will make acquiring defensive stars like Lawrence nearly impossible, and the Bears will be forced to depend on Williams to elevate the roster every week for the rest of his career.

Now is the time to go all-in on a Super Bowl push, when Williams and his best playmakers are still on cheap rookie deals. If Poles clings too tightly to his draft picks, he may find that his Super Bowl window is shortened to razor-thin margins.