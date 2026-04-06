Bears Could Pull Off Blockbuster Deal with Giants After Superstar Requests Trade

The Chicago Bears have a big need along their defensive line and there just so happens to be a superstar defender who wants out of his current home.

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, New York Giants defensive lineman Dexter Lawrence has requested a trade.

Schefter adds that Lawrence's gripe comes from the fact that he and the team have not been able to get a new deal done.

"ESPN sources: Giants All-Pro defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence has requested a trade and he will not be participating in the team’s off-season workout program that opens Tuesday," Schefter said.

"Lawrence and the Giants have been through two off seasons attempting to negotiate a contract reflecting his value to the Giants over the last three years, but there has not been any progress, per sources," Schefter added.

A former first-round pick of the Giants in 2019, Lawrence has been one of the best interior defensive linemen in the sport.

The three-time Pro Bowler and two-time second-team All-Pro had a down year in 2025, but still ranked seventh in pass-rush grade and ninth in overall grade among interior defensive linemen, according to Pro Football Focus.

The Giants were also a disaster as a whole last season, so it stands to reason Lawrence, 28, will bounce back in a better situation.

Why Bears should trade for Dexter Lawrence

New York Giants defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence. | Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

This one is a no-brainer.

Lawrence is a huge difference-maker in multiple areas, including in the one the Bears need the most.

While he had a down season in run defense in 2025, Lawrence was elite in that area in the three previous campaigns, tallying PFF grades of 81.9, 89.5 and 83.8 in that span. Defensive coordinator Dennis Allen craves interior disruption, and the lack of a dominant pocket-pusher is exactly what his scheme requires for success.

He would also boost the interior pass-rush given the fact that he has posted 7.5 sacks or more twice, including nine in 2024, in that same three-year span.

Can the Bears afford Dexter Lawrence?

Chicago Bears general manager Ryan Poles. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The Bears are in rough shape financially with about $243,000 in salary cap space right now.

But where there's a will, there's a way, and general manager Ryan Poles can likely find a way to make it work, especially if the Bears can rework Lawrence's contract.

It's also worth pointing out that Chicago was interested in Maxx Crosby, who was similarly expensive, so clearly there would be a way to make it work with Lawrence.

When it comes to draft compensation, Chicago is in pretty good shape with their first-round pick, two second-round picks and a third-rounder, so there's plenty of ammo there.

Adding to that, the Bears could also dip into their 2027 stable of picks if need be and that might interest the Giants, as teams are coveting picks from next year's draft, which is expected to be better than this year's.

For the kind of impact Lawrence can make on the Bears' defense, and with the team in a win-now situation, Chicago should be stopping at nothing to land the Giants superstar.