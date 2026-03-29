Now Chicago Finally Has a Reason to Pay Attention to the UFL

Spring pro football rarely draws much attention in Chicago, but Bears fans should note something from the first week of UFL play.

AR-15 is back, but not with the Bears.

They let quarterback Austin Reed go last year after he spent 2024 on their practice squad and had been one of the subjects closely followed by HBO's Hard Knocks. Reed wasn't brought back for the practice squad last year because they kept that spot for veteran Case Keenum to be a mentor to Caleb Williams and Tyson Bagent. The previous year, the former Western Kentucky, SIU, and West Florida QB looked like he could be a long-term project.

On Saturday, Reed set a UFL record for passing yards with 370 and also threw three touchdown passes in a 26-for-40 effort as Dallas Renegades starter in a 36-17 win over the Houston Gamblers.

Former Bears QB Austin Reed is 13/17 for 178 yards and 2 TDs in his first start for the UFL @UFLRenegades and it’s still the 2nd quarter.



Having an absolute DAY so far 👀pic.twitter.com/Ifb1O8Nl9H — Bearsszn (@bearszn) March 28, 2026

It has Bears social media going wild and asking the team to bring him back.

This is done, now. The cat is out of the bag for the rest of the NFL. A team with far greater quarterback needs than the Bears will be in pursuit of Reed, who needs to play more and will no doubt benefit from getting on the field for these spring games.

Why would Reed want to return to Chicago to be a fourth quarterback who isn't on the roster, or even a third QB who isn't on the roster?

Perhaps if the Bears traded Tyson Bagent then it would make sense.

Here’s what we had to say a couple weeks ago about the Dallas Renegades’ new QB1 Austin Reed: https://t.co/PgrHinoSeJ pic.twitter.com/kvrBQUVSJf — UFL Tonight (@UFLTonight) March 26, 2026

UFL success doesn't translate to NFL success. There were only 46 from the UFL to make NFL opening-day rosters last year and the biggest impacts might have been kickers like Brandon Aubrey and Jake Bates. It's a lower level of ball ball.

Nevertheless, it's good to see Reed succeeding with playing time. He had only 33 pass attempts in preseason games or the Bears in two years, going of 33 for 230 yards and a TD with a 99.3 passer rating.

HOT START for our guy Austin Reed 🔥@Jbooty88 is alongside the QB now ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/0zI8U4z2vF — Dallas Renegades (@UFLRenegades) March 28, 2026

The Bears appear to have had an eye for someone with talent at the position since Ryan Poles came on board. Caleb Williams, Bagent, and Reed all have shown promise in some way, and in 2024 preseason Brett Rypien put up the best preseason numbers in the league before being cut. All of this came under two different coaching staffs.

At the worst, this gives Chicago football fans something more to watch with UFL games since there is no area team involved in that league.

Dallas Renegades Austin Reed playing like he wants to be UFL MVP. The dimes he’s throwing this game has been unreal. — Avion Plummer (@Avionp2418) March 28, 2026

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