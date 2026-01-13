The Bears will need Kyler Gordon to bounce back if they want to survive the Divisional Round

Kyler Gordon was one of the first players defensive coordinator Dennis Allen mentioned in his first interview after taking the job. He highlighted the cover man as a potential Swiss army knife that he couldn't wait to utilize. He was one of the Bears' best defenders over the previous three years.

Dennis Allen says he’s talked to Kyler Gordon about taking on a second position to keep him on the field more. Outside corner and safety are both options 👀 pic.twitter.com/GKO4fdTwO5 — CHGO Bears (@CHGO_Bears) April 17, 2025

However, Gordon was exposed as a liability on Saturday night. He looked nothing like himself, noticeably in the speed and change-of-direction department. The latter was previously considered one of his greatest strengths.

With that said, him being slow to react to receivers in coverage shouldn't have been much of a surprise. He had to shake off the rust after playing a grand total of 117 snaps in three games over the course of the season. Furthermore, the Packers might not have an alpha receiver on their roster, but they have a handful of quality receivers that would be good number two options in countless other offenses.

Will he be able to bounce back from the disappointing performance in the Divisional Round?

I certainly hope so. Even in the frigid temps at Soldier Field, I have a hard time seeing a scenario where they move on to the NFC Championship Game if they can't slow down the Rams' potent passing attack.

Much like Ben Johnson, Rams head coach Sean McVay is one of the league's top offensive masterminds. He must be licking his chops watching Green Bay's receivers sprint past Gordon and consistently gain yards of separation. He will line Davante Adams and Puka Nacua over him on every snap and make them the number one read.

Gordon should be in a bit better shape, being one more week removed from his groin injury. He also should be slightly more prepared with one more game under his belt in the defense, not only from a conditioning perspective (which is huge, as that surely played a role late in the game), but also from an experience perspective.

On top of only playing 117 snaps during the regular season, it's easy to forget that those were also the first snaps he's played under Dennis Allen. He's basically entering Week Three when it comes to playing time. Even with him being a highly talented player, there's a learning curve for anyone playing under a new scheme.

Honestly, it's tough to discern whether he will be back to being his normal disruptive and sticky self for the Bears playoff run. He suffered a litany of soft tissue injuries this season, and he was just activated from injured reserve before Saturday's game.

With that said, if they can get an 80% version of a healthy Kyler Gordon, that would fix many of the issues they've had in the secondary.