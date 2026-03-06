The Real Winner of the Bears’ DJ Moore Trade Might Surprise You

The Chicago Bears made one of the most consequential moves of the 2026 offseason when they traded wide receiver D. J. Moore to the Buffalo Bills.

Most of the immediate reaction focused on how the deal could elevate the roles of young receivers such as Rome Odunze and Luther Burden III. But the biggest beneficiary of the trade might actually be a much less-discussed player on Chicago’s roster: Jahdae Walker.

The second-year receiver suddenly finds himself with a far clearer path to offensive snaps in 2026.

DJ Moore Trade Opens Opportunity for Bears' Jahdae Walker

Moore’s departure removes one of the Bears’ most established playmakers from the depth chart.

While Odunze and Burden are expected to headline the receiver room, NFL offenses routinely deploy three receivers throughout the game. That means additional opportunities exist behind the top two options.

For Walker, the trade changes the equation.

Instead of fighting for limited snaps behind an established veteran group, Walker now has a realistic opportunity to compete for a larger role in Chicago’s passing offense.

What Jahdae Walker Showed in Limited Rookie Action for Bears

Walker didn’t see extensive playing time during the 2025 season, but his opportunities produced encouraging flashes.

2025 regular-season stats:

Receptions: 6

Receiving yards: 87

Yards per catch: 14.5

Touchdowns: 2

Longest reception: 25 yards

Those numbers came on limited offensive snaps, but they suggest Walker can create chunk plays when targeted.

Advanced grading from Pro Football Focus also provides some context for his rookie performance.

Walker earned a 2025 PFF receiving grade: 67.3

For a first-year undrafted receiver with a limited role, that grade reflects a respectable foundation to build upon.

From Undrafted Rookie to Chicago Bears' 53-Man Roster

Jahdae Walker’s path to the Bears roster already required him to exceed expectations.

After going undrafted in 2025, he earned a roster spot following a strong preseason that included multiple scoring plays and clutch performances late in exhibition games. That momentum eventually carried into the regular season, where he recorded his first NFL touchdown during Chicago’s Week 16 victory over the Green Bay Packers.

Moments like that helped solidify Walker as a developmental receiver worth keeping on the roster.

Why the Bears May Give Jahdae Walker a Bigger Role

Chicago’s offensive structure entering the 2026 season could naturally create opportunities for Walker.

The Bears are building their offense around quarterback Caleb Williams, and modern passing attacks rely on multiple receivers contributing. With Moore no longer occupying a large share of targets, the team must redistribute opportunities throughout the depth chart. Odunze and Burden will likely absorb most of that production, but complementary receivers remain critical in three- and four-receiver sets.

That’s where Walker’s opportunity may emerge.

The Hidden Winner of the Bears-Bills DJ Moore Trade

Trades often create ripple effects across the roster. For the Chicago Bears, the headline story revolves around cap space, draft capital, and the reshaped receiving corps.

But behind those larger storylines sits a quieter development: a young receiver with something to prove now has a clearer path to playing time.

If Jahdae Walker capitalizes on the opportunity created by the DJ Moore trade, he could become one of the more surprising developments of the Bears’ 2026 season.