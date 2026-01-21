We just got a hint at which safety the Bears will prioritize resigning this offseason

The Bears have some very tough decisions to make this offseason. None is more pressing than how they handle the safety position this offseason, as none of the five safeties on their 53-man roster (including CJ Gardner-Johnson, who primarily played in the slot this season) this season are under contract for 2026.

How they handle the safety position is one of the most intriguing developments this offseason, as there are questions about each of the pending free agents.

It was previously unclear who the Bears would prioritize from the group. Ryan Poles provided some insight into that conversation in his year-end press conference, though.

"I think Kevin [Byard III] is special player," Poles said. "I have not problem in saying that's a player that we'd like to have back."

He said that after specifically mentioning all the sateties who are no longer under contract. There was no mention of other players by name. That feels like a sign of the front office knowing where their priorities lie, and it's honestly hard to blame them.

On top of the invaluable leadership that Byard provided, he also turned back the clock by leading the league with seven interceptions. The 32-year-old might be nearing the end of his career, but he certainly didn't look like it. He earned the third Pro Bowl and All-Pro nods of his career for his efforts. Even if it's just for another season or two, he's a player that the team shouldn't let out of the door.

Besides Byard, the biggest question mark of the group would be Jaquan Brisker.

Brisker is coming off possibly the best game of his career in the Divisional Round matchup against the Rams. He was all over the field and surprisingly looked like the best player on the field against an offense loaded with playmakers. The biggest question surrounding him was his health. He has dealt with a myriad of concussions over his first three years and never stayed healthy for a full season.

That was, until this season.

Brisker played all 17 games and held up extremely well on the back end. He tied for second on the team (with Byard) with 93 tackles and added eight pass deflections. He had a season that will likely get him PAID. I honestly don't think it'll be with the Bears, though. Poles' comments further reinforce that belief.

While they would ideally like Brisker to return, the fact of the matter is that there is a cap ceiling, and the Bears are close to it. They're currently projected to have only $3.6 million in projected cap space.

They'll be able to make some moves that give them wiggle room, but a few of those cost-saving measures could create other areas of weakness around the roster. It's simply unrealistic to expect them to be able to resign both starting safeties, and they will almost certainly be addressing one of the two spots through the draft (or through a cheap free agent pickup).

The biggest wild card of the group would definitely be CJ Gardner-Johnson. While I think the team would be open to bringing him back, I'm not sure he would be a fit for the role they would need to fill. I think the feeling would also be mutual in that regard, as it would be a similar role to the one he was upset with during his time in Houston.

He was a great replacement for Kyler Gordon in the slot, but they don't need to pay another player in that role, with Gordon paid handsomely to do so. They would like to have some insurance for when Gordon inevitably gets hurt again (I love the player and hate his injury history), but they simply can't afford for CJGJ to be that player.

While Jonathan Owens and Elijah Hicks don't provide much value on defense, they do have a big impact on special teams. The latter, specifically, has been one of the team's best players in the third phase since arriving in the Windy City. They will have to address that need as well, but that can be done cheaply (I could also see them resigning Hicks to a team-friendly deal) in free agency.

It would hurt seeing Brisker have a successful career elsewhere, I do think they would be making the right decision in bringing Byard back to hopefully finish his career in Chicago. He showed that he has a lot left in the tank this season and provides great leadership to a young locker room.