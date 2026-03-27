WWE Superstar and Bears Fan Makes Bold Prediction for Caleb Williams' 2026 season

WWE superstar and Chicago Bears fan Seth Rollins is making a bold prediction for Caleb Williams ahead of the 2026 season.

That bold prediction is Williams winning the Most Valuable Player award — and he has given five reasons to back it up.

Here's the list:

1. Joe Thuney and the offensive line

2. The receiving weapons.

3. Head coach Ben Johnson

4. The difficult 2026 schedule

5. The clutch gene

Rollins nails two reasons

WWE wrestler and Chicago Bears fan Seth Rollins. | Tork Mason / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

So, we agree with two of those reasons definitely offering a major helping hand to Williams' case to win MVP: the head coach and the clutch gene.

Ben Johnson has continuously proven himself to be one of the elite offensive minds in the NFL and he will always be a plus for offenses he's at the helm of.

If Williams can take his game to the next level in his third season, simply having Johnson will elevate him even more. Adding to that, Johnson just makes things easier for the former No. 1 overall pick.

We also know Williams rises to the occasion when the Bears need him most, which only increases his value. In 2025, Williams had a whopping seven fourth-quarter comebacks, including playoffs.

Rollins misses the mark on three reasons

Former New England Patriots center Garrett Bradbury. | Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

The disagreements with Rollins' list comes from the parts about the offensive line, receiving weapons and schedule.

While, Thuney is a big upgrade, Garrett Bradbury isn't exactly a sure thing at center and is a downgrade from Drew Dalman.

The injury to Ozzy Trapilo has left a question mark at left tackle, with the Bears set to hold a competition between Braxton Jones, who was benched in 2025, and Jedrick Wills, who hasn't played an NFL snap since 2024.

When it comes to Williams' pass-catchers, a group that is now without DJ Moore, there is a ton of promise there after Colston Loveland and Luther Burden came on strong in the second half of last season.

However, to say either one is proven would be jumping the gun, and the same can be said for Rome Odunze, who is coming off an injury-riddled sophomore campaign.

Last but not least, we have the schedule, which could be a very tough one for the Bears.

Chicago has eight 2025 playoff teams on its 2026 slate, along with three teams that just missed the postseason.

Playing at a high level against a schedule like that will no doubt help Williams' case for MVP, but that slate will also make wins and impressive performances harder to come by, so it's a double-edged sword.

Do we think Williams winning MVP in 2026 is out of the question? No, but we would still classify any prediction of him doing so as bold and unlikely.