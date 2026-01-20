Rome Odunze's pain no longer confined to left foot after tough game

Rome Odunze's glum expression and low vocal tones had become even worse a day after the Bears' disappointing finish in the divisional playoff loss to the Rams.



It was obvious the dropped pass Sunday that would have been a touchdown still weighed heavily on his mind. The mood reflected only what was said to him at an exit meeting with receivers coach Antwaan Randle El, as he hadn't yet met with coach Ben Johnson or GM Ryan Poles.

“Pretty similar, honestly," he said, when asked how he felt a day later. "It takes a while. Disappointment obviously."

His receivers coach hadn't spared him the tough messages.

"The biggest thing was just obviously making the plays that come to me, making the most of my opportunities," Odunze said. "I feel like this season I had way too many opportunities I left out there on the field, and that’s not been the player I’ve ever been in my career.

"So, just capitalizing on those opportunities. I’ve got to go into the offseason and put in the work to do those things.”

Overall, Odunze expressed a bit more optimism about his receiver-QB relationship in the passing game with Caleb Williams.

Rome Odunze's statline in the playoffs is exactly the same.



How? pic.twitter.com/m2H08qVD4X — Nicholas Moreano (@NicholasMoreano) January 19, 2026

"I feel like it definitely had its flashes," Odunze said. "You know, like I was saying earlier, it definitely was something that was really prominent at the beginning of the season and then obviously with some of the things I was going through and some of the missed opportunities out there, (it) faltered at different moments."

Odunze wanted no part of using the stress fracture in his left foot as an excuse. It left him on the shelf for five games just before the playoffs and obviously impacted his season, and possibly even his postseason.

Luther Burden > Rome Odunze. It's getting to the point where it's not even that much of a debate, either.

He started out averaging over four catches a game in his first nine and had six TD total receptions. He finished averaging 2.2 catches in his last five without a TD.

"It was rough, man, it was rough," Odunze said of his injury. "I’m not going to sit here and say I can barely, you know (play). It is what it is.

"We play through injuries. It’s part of the game. I’m not going to sit here and make excuses about the foot, but (it was) something I was dealing with."

Bears aren't cutting anyone. Chill with the arm chair GMing. The window is open. I expect restructures, re-signings and additions. This isn't the time to purge talent & depth. All in. 🐻⬇️

Ahead for Odunze is resting the foot because it's the only way it will truly heal as he comes off a 44-catch season in 12 games, following 54 in his rookie season of 2024.

"Something we continue to build on, but just looking at some of the plays Caleb was making out there this season he definitely put it all out there on the line," Odunze said. "So (I) gotta be out there and available for him in the best manner."

Rome Odunze’s dad bitched that Rome wasn’t getting targeted enough this season.



He’s dropped a TD and a wide open pass in a playoff game tonight. pic.twitter.com/LiCHglB6ID — Caleb Williams Fan Club (@The_Burns29) January 19, 2026

