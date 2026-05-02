Sam Roush Lets Ben Johnson and the Bears Duplicate Rams' Innovation

Of all the draft picks made by the Bear last week, none perplexed as much tight end Sam Roush in Round 3 at No. 66 overall.

When a team in need of a better edge pass rush ignored it completely for center it was understandable because at No. 57 the edges available failed to suit their needs. At No. 60, they traded down and then came up with Roush.

A third tight end in Round 3 with so many other needs seemed like a luxury move a Super Bowl winner might make, but not a team climbing like the Bears are.

As with anything they're doing, Ben Johnson has a reason and it should now be apparent.

@peggykusinski and I have a 🔥 episode of The Sportscaster and Her Son dropping tomorrow.



This week’s guest? @DilfersDimes



We’re talking #Bears 3rd rounder Sam Roush, who Dilfer coached and mentored at Lipscomb Academy.



Why are 3 TEs better than 1? Preview below! @TSAHSPod pic.twitter.com/zLJccKfDc2 — Jason Kinander (@WIBWJason) April 28, 2026

The use of 12- and 13-personnel packages, or two-tight end and three-tight end packages is all the rage and something Johnson had already caught on to while in Detroit. He continued it last year with the Bears, although they were more focused on the two-tight end approach.

According to Sumer Sports Solutions, the Bears finished sixth in using 12-personnel packages with 360 plays or 32.64% of their offensive plays. They probably didn't get the most out of their 12-personnel usage, or at least what Johnson would like. They ranked eighth in EPA within 12-personnel.

When Ryan Poles preaches taking the best player available, he means it. Like Luther Burden III a year ago, Sam Roush is a pick at a well established position — but a player who caught the Bears' attention. Ben Johnson knows what he wants for building a roster. Trust in that. — Chris Emma (@CEmma670) April 25, 2026

Their final game of the season may have opened up Johnson's eyes to something for this season that takes it all a step further.

All the personnel package rage

The Bears lost the playoff game to the Rams, who did something completely wild last year to get to the NFC championship game. They went beyond 12-personnel and heavily into 13-personnel.

The Rams use 12-personnel 30th most often at 9.58% but played in 13-personnel 30.48% of the time or 331 plays. It was an incredibly high number, more than twice as many as the team using it the next most, Pittsburgh (14.17%). The Rams' offensive EPA in 13-personnel was No. 1 in the league at 77.43. No one else was higher than Buffalo' 19.69 EPA.

Tight End Prospect Model

2026 Class



Below are the post-draft results of my TE prospect model, which uses production, athleticism & projected draft capital to evaluate the 2026 class



Breakdowns, hit rates, & comps in the thread below!



[1 of 8] pic.twitter.com/Xy64PBagpx — Marvin Elequin (@FF_MarvinE) April 29, 2026

Johnson got an eyeful with that film of the Rams while preparing for that playoff game. It's obvious he wants to take the team to a much higher 13-personnel usage and merely signing back Durham Smythe or leaning on practice squad types like Stephen Carlson wasn't going to suffice.

He went out after possibly the best blocking tight end in the draft, one who also had plenty of experience catching it. And that was Roush.

🐻 I wont lie, I was iffy on the Tight End pick in the 3rd round… (Sam Roush)



🐻 But after watching more film on him, dude can MOVE some bodies out the way! 😳



🐻 He can also make some catches.



🐻 Is the end of Cole Kmet coming? 😱 pic.twitter.com/dUe2jAYrLu — Bears Luchador 🐻 (@Bears_Luchador) April 29, 2026

Get ready for three-tight end usage to the hilt this year, whether it's in the running attack or the passing game.

"Again, we're top five in 12- and 13-personnel," GM Ryan Poles said after taking Roush. "If something were to happen injury-wise to Cole or Colston (Loveland), all of the sudden you're changing a lot of stuff, a lot of game plan stuff that is kind of your bread and butter.

.@nfldraftscout on the Bears selecting Stanford tight end Sam Roush in the 3rd round of the NFL Draft: "It's not a reach. It's not."



Matt Miller sheds light on how the Bears will use Colston Loveland, Cole Kmet and Roush. pic.twitter.com/jVFH9EYgTA — 104.3 The Score (@thescorechicago) April 27, 2026

"We feel good about that room and the guys that are in there.”

That was last year. Now Johnson is going to want to take it a step further. They're not going to say what the plan is but they don't need to do that. If it wasn't to use 13-personnel a great deal, they could have simply taken a tight end in Round 5 or 6. They wanted a better one, a blocker.

The Bears used 13-personnel ninth most last year, for only 94 plays or 8.5% of the time. They were ninth in EPA when they did use 13-personnel last year (2.24).

They're going to be looking to use it more and then climb at how effective they are using it. Roush is the key.

Bears keys to defeating the Rams?



"It's hard enough to find one good tight end. They have three." @CarmieV says the matchups between the Bears defense and the Rams tight ends will be telling to who wins this NFC Divisional matchup.@dan_bernstein @MattAbbatacola pic.twitter.com/SYYU6TRRaa — 312 Sports Chicago (@312SportsChi) January 16, 2026

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