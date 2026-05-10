Stunning NFL Penalty Data Suggests There is Bias Against the Bears

For years, fans have whispered about certain officiating bias during games. Analytical guru Warren Sharp unmasked a multi-year officiating trend that ranks the Chicago Bears dead last in nearly every favorable penalty category, proving officiating being slanted against the Bears isn’t just a conspiracy.

Bears quarterback Caleb Williams talks with an official before the game against the Minnesota Vikings. Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images | Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images

Why the Bears have the largest net penalty yardage gap in the NFL

Warren Sharp of Sharp Football Analysis crunched the numbers and they show that the Bears were dead-last in the league in penalty yards called on opponents in 2025, with 678.

Not only was that the lowest total in the NFL, it was nearly 200 yards short of the league average.

On the other side of the coin, the Bears had the seventh-most penalties accepted and eighth-most penalty yards against last season.

But this isn't just a one-year issue for Chicago.

Side judge Boris Cheek. | Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

More penalty evidence

Sharp dove a little deeper after hearing about the "Bears Tax" fans often talk about and the results were a multi-year struggle for the Bears when it comes to penalties.

From 2022 through 2025, the Bears had the fewest penalty yards against opponents in three of those years. The only year they did not rank dead-last was in 2024, when they had the seventh-fewest.

Over the last four years combined, Chicago ranks 32nd in penalty yards called against opponents, penalties called on opponents and the fewest first downs awarded from penalties called on opponents, who are enjoying the fourth-most first downs on penalties called against Chicago.

Here's another wild stat to chew on: since the 2022 season, the Bears have 795 net penalty yards. The next closest team is the New York Jets with 584, so it's not even close.

As if you needed to see any more, over the past four seasons the Bears had the fewest roughing the passer penalties called on oppoents and the second-most called on them.

Caleb Williams can attest to the former, as officials have missed several illegal hits on the Bears quarterback during his two campaigns in the league.

Chicago also ranks last in opponent defensive pass interference penalties, 31st in roughing the passer, 30th in unnecessary roughness and 29th in offensive holding since 2022.

NFL commissioner Roger Goodell. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Does the NFL really hate the Bears?

When you combine this penalty data with the fact that the league oddly went against The Rooney Rule and refused to give the Bears a comp pick for the Atlanta Falcons hiring Ian Cunningham, it's hard not to think Roger Goodell is in a dark office somewhere plotting to make the Bears' lives miserable any way he can.

But is that really happening? Is the NFL just trying to sic the zebras on your beloved Bears over some hidden agenda to destroy the franchise?

Probably not, but the penalty data is stunning and if you were to make that case for any team in the NFL, the Bears have the best one.